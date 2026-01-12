Masdar inks 150MW solar PPA in Angola

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The project is part of Masdar’s “Project Royal Sable” initiative to build 500MW of renewable energy capacity in Angola. The company announced plans for the project back in 2023, as part of a larger initiative that would see the UAE invest in 10GW of new renewable energy capacity across Africa. The plans for the Quipungo project were announced at the COP28 conference in Dubai, which was chaired by Sultan Al Jaber, president of Masdar and head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

“Africa is the world’s fastest-growing continent and that growth will depend on affordable, secure energy,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. “As a pioneer of renewables in Africa, Masdar is committed to developing clean energy across the region.

“The Quipungo PPA demonstrates how long-term partnerships and structured offtake arrangements can accelerate the deployment of utility-scale renewables that support national clean energy ambitions, economic development, and job creation providing reliable, affordable clean power to local communities.”

Angola was the fifth-largest African solar PV market by capacity in 2024, in a year which saw the continent near 20GW of cumulative capacity.

Masdar has made huge investment into overseas renewables over recent years. In October, the company announced a US$1 billion deal with the Turkish government for a 1.1GW hybrid renewables project in central Turkey. In January 2025, it entered the Philippines market with plans for a 1GW solar PV, wind and energy storage system portfolio and in November 2024 signed deals for over 6GW of solar PV capacity in Egypt, one of the major markets driving Africa’s PV capacity expansions.

Masdar operates a joint venture with Egyptian power firm Infinity; Infinity Power claims to be Africa’s largest renewable energy company, with over 1.3GW of renewables operational in South Africa, Egypt and Senegal.