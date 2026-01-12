Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Masdar inks 150MW solar PPA in Angola

By Will Norman
January 12, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Masdar inks 150MW solar PPA in Angola

News

Scatec inks PPA for 1.95GW solar/3.9GWh BESS in Egypt

News

Chinese solar irradiance up to 20% higher in 2025 than historical averages

News

Nextpower to open 12GW solar PV tracker Saudi facility in Q2 2026

News

Comstock secures final permits for Nevada solar recycling facility

News

NEM Data Spotlight: December 2025 sets new benchmarks for solar generation and pricing

Features, Long Reads

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

News

China’s Ministry of Finance to remove export tax rebates for solar PV products in April 2026

News

Chinese polysilicon leaders warned off coordination over monopoly concerns

News

Solar-plus-storage and federal policy to drive investment tax credit trends in 2026

Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Masdar signs solar power purchase agreement in Angola
The project is part of Masdar’s “Project Royal Sable” initiative to build 500MW of renewable energy capacity in Angola. Image: Masdar

UAE state-run renewables developer Masdar has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 150MW solar PV project in Angola.

Masdar signed the deal with the Angolan state transmission network operator, Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade (RNT-EP), for the 150MW Quipungo solar project in the Huila province of southern Angola. It is the first PPA Masdar has inked in Angola.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The project is part of Masdar’s “Project Royal Sable” initiative to build 500MW of renewable energy capacity in Angola. The company announced plans for the project back in 2023, as part of a larger initiative that would see the UAE invest in 10GW of new renewable energy capacity across Africa. The plans for the Quipungo project were announced at the COP28 conference in Dubai, which was chaired by Sultan Al Jaber, president of Masdar and head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

“Africa is the world’s fastest-growing continent and that growth will depend on affordable, secure energy,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. “As a pioneer of renewables in Africa, Masdar is committed to developing clean energy across the region.  

“The Quipungo PPA demonstrates how long-term partnerships and structured offtake arrangements can accelerate the deployment of utility-scale renewables that support national clean energy ambitions, economic development, and job creation providing reliable, affordable clean power to local communities.”

Angola was the fifth-largest African solar PV market by capacity in 2024, in a year which saw the continent near 20GW of cumulative capacity.

Masdar has made huge investment into overseas renewables over recent years. In October, the company announced a US$1 billion deal with the Turkish government for a 1.1GW hybrid renewables project in central Turkey. In January 2025, it entered the Philippines market with plans for a 1GW solar PV, wind and energy storage system portfolio and in November 2024 signed deals for over 6GW of solar PV capacity in Egypt, one of the major markets driving Africa’s PV capacity expansions.

Masdar operates a joint venture with Egyptian power firm Infinity; Infinity Power claims to be Africa’s largest renewable energy company, with over 1.3GW of renewables operational in South Africa, Egypt and Senegal.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
angola, finance, masdar, power purchase agreement, pv power plants

Read Next

A Scatec project in Egypt.

Scatec inks PPA for 1.95GW solar/3.9GWh BESS in Egypt

January 12, 2026
Norwegian independent power producer Scatec has signed a power purchase agreement for 1.95GW of PV and 3.9GWh of BESS capacity in Egypt.
Image Flow Power.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: December 2025 sets new benchmarks for solar generation and pricing

January 12, 2026
December 2025 saw record solar generation in Australia's NEM, with rooftop and utility-scale solar surging, but pricing volatility persisted.
Mortlake-ENergy-Hub-in-Victoria-Australia-Image-Gamuda-768x397

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

January 11, 2026
Yanara has selected Gamuda Australia as the project delivery partner for the early contractor involvement phase of the Mortlake Energy Hub in Victoria.
Adapture Renewables' BT Cooke project in Texas.

Adapture Renewables bags US$233 million for 441MW PV portfolio

January 8, 2026
US renewables developer Adapture Renewables has secured US$233 million in tax equity from US Bank to support its 441MW Titanium solar PV project portfolio.
Colin Parkin (left) while leading e-STORAGE.

Canadian Solar seeks US$200 million to back US manufacturing

January 8, 2026
Solar manufacturing major Canadian Solar is looking to raise US$200 million in convertible senior note sales to support its US manufacturing operations
Image: Pilot Energy.

Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

January 7, 2026
Oil and gas explorer Pilot Energy has entered into a binding head of agreement with SN Energy Australia for the joint development of a new solar-plus-storage project at Three Springs, Western Australia.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China’s Ministry of Finance to remove export tax rebates for solar PV products in April 2026

News

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

News

Illinois signs clean energy bill, will drive investments for solar PV, battery storage and VPPs

News

Chinese polysilicon leaders warned off coordination over monopoly concerns

News

Solar-plus-storage and federal policy to drive investment tax credit trends in 2026

Features, Long Reads

Comstock secures final permits for Nevada solar recycling facility

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland