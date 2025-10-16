Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Masdar, Turkey near US$1 billion deal for 1.1GW hybrid project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
October 16, 2025
Projects, Companies
Central & East Asia

Latest

Masdar, Turkey near US$1 billion deal for 1.1GW hybrid project

News

Nextracker to supply steel module frames for T1 Energy’s Dallas module manufacturing facility

News

US utility PV up 56% in 2024, accounting for 54% of all new capacity – LNBL

News

Solar, wind and electrification the ‘main tools’ to improve EU energy security – Ember

News

Jakson, Blueleaf reach financial close for 840MWp solar projects in Rajasthan

News

Off-grid solar specialist Sun King unveils African manufacturing plans

News

Copper demand set to surge 24% by 2035 as energy transition accelerates

News

North American solar PPA prices up 4% in Q3 amid ‘policy headwinds’

News

Major acceleration in renewables deployment needed to hit 11.2TW 2030 target – report

News

Geronimo expands US portfolio with 275MW solar projects in Illinois and Michigan

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Masdar-Turkey meeting.
The announcement follows a visit to Turkey by a UAE delegation led by Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. Image: Alparslan Bayraktar, via X

UAE-based renewables developer Masdar and the government of Turkey have entered the final phase of a US$1 billion project to develop a 1.1GW solar power plant with integrated energy storage in Bor, Nigde Province, central Turkey.

The government is aiming to quadruple the country’s renewable energy capacity from 30GW to 120GW by 2035. The announcement follows a visit to Turkey by a UAE delegation led by Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi to explore joint investment opportunities in renewable energy and energy storage. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Discussions spanned solar, onshore and offshore wind and pumped-storage hydropower, alongside technology transfer initiatives, providing a strategic roadmap for deeper bilateral collaboration in clean energy. 

Turkish minister of snergy and natural resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Turkey aims to “deepen strategic cooperation” with the UAE on renewable energy through an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding (MoU), strengthen its energy infrastructure, advance its 2053 net-zero target and set a regional transformation model. 

Moreover, the talks covered potential investments in an offshore wind farm, a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line and a pumped-storage hydropower facility. 

Turkey’s plans to quadruple its renewable energy capacity would around US$108 billion in investment. The Bor solar project underscores Turkey’s push to accelerate solar deployment, spanning both photovoltaic and solar thermal technologies. The initiative follows a series of deals with the UAE, including a US$27 billion framework signed in 2023 and an MoU between Abu Dhabi’s Masdar and Turkey’s Ministry of Energy. 

hybrid project, investment, masdar, pv power plants, solar pv, turkey, uae

Read Next

The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

US utility PV up 56% in 2024, accounting for 54% of all new capacity – LNBL

October 16, 2025
US utility-scale solar additions grew by 56% in 2024, reaching 30GW from 2023’s 19GW and representing over 54% of all new electricity generation capacity added in the country last year.
These projects, with capacities ranging from 75MWp to 435MWp, are situated in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Image: Jakson Solar.

Jakson, Blueleaf reach financial close for 840MWp solar projects in Rajasthan

October 16, 2025
Jakson Green and Blueleaf Energy have reached financial close for the 840MWp Bikaner solar projects in Rajasthan, western India. 
The company is establishing twin facilities in Kenya and Nigeria. Image: Sun King via LinkedIn.

Off-grid solar specialist Sun King unveils African manufacturing plans

October 16, 2025
Off-grid solar company Sun King has revealed plans to set up manufacturing operations in Kenya and Nigeria.
Fig-2-Copper-Metallization-Solar-Cell

Copper demand set to surge 24% by 2035 as energy transition accelerates

October 15, 2025
Wood Mackenzie has warned of a supply bottleneck as the renewable energy shift drives a spike in global copper demand over the next decade.
Solar-wind hybrid project

Major acceleration in renewables deployment needed to hit 11.2TW 2030 target – report

October 15, 2025
A report by IRENA and others has highlighted the need for yearly renewable energy deployments to almost double between now and 2030.
Slated to begin operations in late 2026, the project will operate within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market. Image: Geronimo Power.

Geronimo expands US portfolio with 275MW solar projects in Illinois and Michigan

October 15, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Geronimo has begun construction on it’s150MW solar project in Illinois and commissioned the 125MW PV project in Michigan.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Copper demand set to surge 24% by 2035 as energy transition accelerates

News

Australian government approves 141MW solar PV power plant in just 19 days

News

T1 Energy buys minority stake in Talon PV in big move for US solar cell manufacturing

News

US quietly cancels 6.2GW Nevada solar project

News

Solar PV curtailment in Chile keeps growing in 2025 – ACERA

News

Geronimo expands US portfolio with 275MW solar projects in Illinois and Michigan

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK