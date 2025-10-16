Masdar, Turkey near US$1 billion deal for 1.1GW hybrid project

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Discussions spanned solar, onshore and offshore wind and pumped-storage hydropower, alongside technology transfer initiatives, providing a strategic roadmap for deeper bilateral collaboration in clean energy.

Turkish minister of snergy and natural resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Turkey aims to “deepen strategic cooperation” with the UAE on renewable energy through an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding (MoU), strengthen its energy infrastructure, advance its 2053 net-zero target and set a regional transformation model.

Moreover, the talks covered potential investments in an offshore wind farm, a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line and a pumped-storage hydropower facility.

Turkey’s plans to quadruple its renewable energy capacity would around US$108 billion in investment. The Bor solar project underscores Turkey’s push to accelerate solar deployment, spanning both photovoltaic and solar thermal technologies. The initiative follows a series of deals with the UAE, including a US$27 billion framework signed in 2023 and an MoU between Abu Dhabi’s Masdar and Turkey’s Ministry of Energy.