Masdar, Turkey near US$1 billion deal for 1.1GW hybrid project

UAE-based renewables developer Masdar and the government of Turkey have entered the final phase of a US$1 billion project to develop a 1.1GW solar power plant with integrated energy storage in Bor, Nigde Province, central Turkey.
The government is aiming to quadruple the country’s renewable energy capacity from 30GW to 120GW by 2035. The announcement follows a visit to Turkey by a UAE delegation led by Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi to explore joint investment opportunities in renewable energy and energy storage.
Discussions spanned solar, onshore and offshore wind and pumped-storage hydropower, alongside technology transfer initiatives, providing a strategic roadmap for deeper bilateral collaboration in clean energy.
Turkish minister of snergy and natural resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Turkey aims to “deepen strategic cooperation” with the UAE on renewable energy through an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding (MoU), strengthen its energy infrastructure, advance its 2053 net-zero target and set a regional transformation model.
Moreover, the talks covered potential investments in an offshore wind farm, a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line and a pumped-storage hydropower facility.
Turkey’s plans to quadruple its renewable energy capacity would around US$108 billion in investment. The Bor solar project underscores Turkey’s push to accelerate solar deployment, spanning both photovoltaic and solar thermal technologies. The initiative follows a series of deals with the UAE, including a US$27 billion framework signed in 2023 and an MoU between Abu Dhabi’s Masdar and Turkey’s Ministry of Energy.