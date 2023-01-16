Masdar signs MOU to establish green hydrogen supply line from UAE to Europe

Masdar Signs Agreement to Explore Exporting Green Hydrogen from Abu Dhabi to Europe. Image: Masdar.

Global clean energy company Masdar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with four Dutch companies, including the Port of Amsterdam, to explore strategies for establishing a green hydrogen supply chain from Abu Dhabi to the Netherlands.

Alongside SkyNRG, Evos Amsterdam and Zenith Energy, Masdar and the Port of Amsterdam will pursue the possibility of exporting green hydrogen produced in Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam. The fuel would then be used to power key European industries such as sustainable aviation fuel, steelmaking and bunkering for shipping, as well as be shipped across the continent to individual offtakers

Both Zenith Energy and Evos Amsterdam are significant hydrogen blending and storage companies within the Port of Amsterdam, working primarily with liquid hydrogen.

Koen Overtoom, CEO of Port of Amsterdam said: “We are very pleased with this new collaboration. SkyNRG, Evos and Zenith Energy are driving forces behind the hydrogen developments in the port of Amsterdam and they are key in our goal of importing at least 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually.”

Last October, PV Tech Premium covered the potential of green hydrogen to ease solar curtailment by providing avenues for assets when grid capacity isn’t available. The solar power generated is used to create sustainable hydrogen fuel through the process of electrolysis.

Masdar has announced a target of 100GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 through its green hydrogen business unit, as well as an annual production of 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by the end of the decade.

Late last year Masdar won a contract for a 250MW solar PV project in Uzbekistan, and earlier this month the company announced plans for a gigawatt-scale renewable energy pipeline in Kyrgyzstan.