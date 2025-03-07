Masdar subsidiary to build 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria

Although the company already has two operational wind farms, this project would increase its solar PV presence in Bulgaria. Overall, it would also increase the company’s solar PV portfolio, for which it only has 8.5MW of operational PV in its home country of Greece, alongside a pipeline of more than 2GW across several countries.

The company aims to reach 6GW of operational renewable energy capacity plants by 2029.

Masdar acquired a majority stake in Terna Energy last November, with the acquisition of 70% of the company’s share.