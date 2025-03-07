Subscribe To Premium
Masdar subsidiary to build 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Wood Mackenzie forecasts 160GW of new solar PV in South America by 2034

EIB supports 2GW Austrian renewable power portfolio as new government considers solar taxes

ib vogt to integrate agrivoltaics into new 120MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

Suniva, Heliene and Corning collaborate on US-made solar modules

European Energy secures financing for 148MW solar project in Latvia

1Komma5° releases TOPCon module made with Wacker polysilicon

India tenders record 73GW utility-scale renewables as challenges arise

SolarPower Europe: 75% of European solar manufacturers focus on downstream products

Why Hawaii’s solar and storage push is helping counter federal clean energy retreat

A Masdar project.
Terna Energy, which is majority-owned by Masdar, will invest in a 130MW PV plant in eastern Bulgaria. Image: Masdar.

Greek renewables firm Terna Energy, a subsidiary of Emirati state-owned developer Masdar, has invested in a 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria.

The investment will involve the design, procurement and construction of a solar plant in the eastern province of Burgas, in Vratitsa. The project will be built by Terna S.A., the construction arm of the group, and will include the construction of a new 33/110 kV substation.

Although the company already has two operational wind farms, this project would increase its solar PV presence in Bulgaria. Overall, it would also increase the company’s solar PV portfolio, for which it only has 8.5MW of operational PV in its home country of Greece, alongside a pipeline of more than 2GW across several countries.

The company aims to reach 6GW of operational renewable energy capacity plants by 2029.

Masdar acquired a majority stake in Terna Energy last November, with the acquisition of 70% of the company’s share.

bulgaria, lsscee, masdar, plant construction, Terna Energy, utility-scale solar

