Former Obama adviser urges greater political engagement from US solar industry

By Will Norman
DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

Former Obama adviser urges greater political engagement from US solar industry

EU Commission approves €1 billion Portuguese energy transition scheme

Solar industry needs to grow up and be more political, says ex-US federal sustainability chief  

Queensland government, Australia, to examine planning framework for solar PV and batteries

OMV Petrom completes 710MW Romanian solar PV portfolio acquisition

South Africa's 10% import tax on solar modules may hit smaller projects hardest

SolarPower Europe: Europe exceeds 800,000 solar jobs for the first time in 2023

Tata Power to build 2GW module assembly plant, Vikram Solar files draft for 3GW manufacturing funds

Solex Energy to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

Front side of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC.
Former Obama advisor Jon Powers believes the US solar industry needs to become more politically active, as the oil and gas industry has been. Image: Stephen Walker via Unsplash.

US solar energy advocates need to emulate the oil and gas industry and become more effective in political lobbying, a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama has said.

In an interview with PV Tech, Jon Powers, president of investment firm CleanCapital and Obama’s erstwhile energy security advisor, said although the PV industry had to some extent “grown up”, it still needed to continue to develop its political engagement.

“We as an industry have to be more active in politics,” he said.

Powers highlighted how the oil and gas industry had “for decades” successfully lobbied politicians. “Now we have to do it in a new way in our own industry,” Powers said.

“[In 2020, the last presidential election cycle] we had just got started,” Powers added. “Now, we are a much more politically active industry – and we should be. We’re no longer an alternative industry, we are soon to be the mainstream energy industry in the US. We’ve grown up a lot, and my hope is that we continue that trend because it’s not just about November [elections], it’s about putting in place the broader infrastructure to grow.”

CleanCapital president, Jon Powers. Image: CleanCapital

Solar and the presidential election

Regarding the forthcoming presidential election, Powers was confident that the momentum already behind the clean energy transition would enable it to survive a Donald Trump victory.

He agreed a Trump presidency would create “a lot of uncertainty” for the solar industry, but added:

“We will continue to do well as an industry regardless; the trends are very clear.”

To read our interview with Jon Powers in full, including his views on how successful the roll-out of the Inflation Reduction Act has been so far, visit PV Tech Premium (subscription required).

policy, president biden, US presidential election, us solar, usa

