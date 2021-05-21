Maxeon secures 1GW bifacial module supply deal for Nevada solar-storage project

Maxeon’s module production plant in Mexico. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has closed a deal to supply approximately 1GW of its bifacial modules for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in Nevada.

The agreement with developer Primergy Solar will see 1.8 million Performance 5 UPP modules – which have a rated efficiency of up to 21.1% – be supplied as of the second quarter of 2022, with project completion planned by the end of 2023.

Maxeon said the modules are engineered with innovative encapsulants and adhesives to protect cells and minimise power loss from exposure to extreme environmental conditions in Nevada, including arid deserts and vast temperature ranges.

Approved a year ago, construction work on the Gemini plant is now underway by Primergy, a portfolio company of renewables investor Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. The installation, which already has a 20-year power purchase agreement in place with utility NV Energy, will have 690MW of solar PV capacity and 380MW / 1400MWh of battery energy storage.

Maxeon said the project will provide a stable foundation to support the start-up and initial operation of its new Performance line module capacity that will serve the US market. Using large-format G12 mono-PERC cells manufactured in Malaysia and module assembly in Mexicali, Mexico, it is anticipated that Gemini will take a significant portion of the expected output of Maxeon’s new capacity during the first year of operation.

Primergy CEO Ty Daul said the proximity of Maxeon’s module factory to the project site was a key consideration for the developer, given the “significant logistical benefits, reduced supply chain carbon impacts and ultimately reduced costs for energy consumers”.

The manufacturing spin-out from US-based solar installer SunPower, Singapore-headquartered Maxeon designs and manufactures the Maxeon and SunPower brand modules. The company announced last month it intends to finance planned capacity expansions through an offer to sell US$125 million of shares.