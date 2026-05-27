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DESRI, TAGC break ground on 270MW solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

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Both facilities are expected to begin commercial operations in 2027. Image: DESRI

US independent power producer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) and investment platform Tierra Adentro Growth Capital (TAGC) have broken ground on two solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico with a combined capacity of 270MW of solar and 180MW of battery storage. 

The projects, Foxtail Flats Solar and Storage and Four Mile Mesa Solar and Storage, are being developed in San Juan County on land owned by the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, adjacent to DESRI’s operating San Juan Solar and Storage plant and the retired San Juan Generating Station. Both facilities are expected to begin commercial operations in 2027. 

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Foxtail Flats will pair a 170MW solar PV capacity with an 80MW/320MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Los Alamos County. Meanwhile, Four Mile Mesa will combine 100MW of solar generation with a 100MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) procured through utility PNM’s Rate 36B programme. The 100MW project will support Meta’s data centre operations. 

“Together, these projects will employ approximately 600 construction personnel at their peak and add energy and capacity to the local grid. We’re excited that this equity investment will catalyse local economic growth and employment and is a significant step forward in New Mexico’s progress towards a cleaner grid,” said Alok Sindher, managing partner at TAGC. 

The developments continue the buildout of renewable generation capacity at the site of the former coal-fired San Juan Generating Station, which ceased operations in 2022. 

Construction financing for the projects was led by Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB) and Santander Corporate & Investment Bank. US contractor SOLV Energy will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for both the solar and battery storage assets. 

Last year, DESRI began construction on the 150MW Santa Tera Solar and Storage project in New Mexico. The project combines a 150MW solar PV facility with a 600MWh BESS in Doña Ana County.

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