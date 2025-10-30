Meridian Energy begins construction on 120MW solar plant in New Zealand

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The solar farm has an expected life span of 35 years, at which point the panels will be recycled or repurposed. First generation is expected in late 2026 and full generation in early 2027.

According to the firm, the project will be built in partnership with several key firms, including Ethical Power New Zealand, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor; United Civil Construction, a civil engineering construction company; and Beca and WSP, an engineering and professional services firms operating in New Zealand.

In February 2025, the company secured final planning consent from the Environment Court for its 120MW Ruakaka plant in Tai Tokerau, Northland, after initial approval by the Northland Regional Council in September 2024.

Wellington-headquartered Meridian Energy has a total installed capacity of 2.94GW in New Zealand, comprising 85% hydro, 19% wind, and 4% solar. Its 1.12GW solar portfolio includes the 120MW Ruakaka solar plant and the 400MW Te Rahui project near Taupo – a joint venture with Nova Energy, with its 200MW first phase set to begin generation in mid-2026.