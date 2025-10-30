Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Meridian Energy begins construction on 120MW solar plant in New Zealand

By Shreeyashi Ojha
October 30, 2025
Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Meridian Energy begins construction on 120MW solar plant in New Zealand

News

EBRD co-finances ACWA Power’s 1GW/1.3GWh solar and storage portfolio in Uzbekistan

News

Historically ‘benign’ solar markets for climate risk must adapt to intensifying extreme weather conditions

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

SOLAR-PLUS-STORAGE ROUND-UP: Greenvolt secures finance, European Energy divests Latvian project

News

NextEra adds 3GW of renewable generation to backlog in Q3

News

TotalEnergies, AEW to develop 400MW As Sufun solar project in Saudi Arabia

News

Corning brings online wafer plant in Q3, targets daily wafer production of one million

News

GreenYellow to invest US$116 million in C&I solar-plus-storage in Poland

News

‘Everyone is talking about’ co-located solar and storage PPA in Europe

News

GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The farm has an expected life span of 35 years, at which point the panels will be recycled or repurposed. Image: Meridian Energy (via LinkedIn).

Meridian Energy, a New Zealand state-owned energy company, has begun the construction of its 120MW Ruakaka solar plant. 

Spanning an area equivalent to 170 rugby fields, the project is located near the northernmost city in the country Whangārei. The plant will feature 250,000 solar modules and produce up to 230GWh of electricity annually. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The solar farm has an expected life span of 35 years, at which point the panels will be recycled or repurposed. First generation is expected in late 2026 and full generation in early 2027. 

According to the firm, the project will be built in partnership with several key firms, including Ethical Power New Zealand, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor; United Civil Construction, a civil engineering construction company; and Beca and WSP, an engineering and professional services firms operating in New Zealand. 

In February 2025, the company secured final planning consent from the Environment Court for its 120MW Ruakaka plant in Tai Tokerau, Northland, after initial approval by the Northland Regional Council in September 2024. 

Wellington-headquartered Meridian Energy has a total installed capacity of 2.94GW in New Zealand, comprising 85% hydro, 19% wind, and 4% solar. Its 1.12GW solar portfolio includes the 120MW Ruakaka solar plant and the 400MW Te Rahui project near Taupo – a joint venture with Nova Energy, with its 200MW first phase set to begin generation in mid-2026

Meridian Energy, new zealand, pv power plants, Rukaka solar plant, solar pv

Read Next

The project is in the Jazan Province, approximately 35KM southwest of Jazan city and 15KM north of Samtah. Image: EDF Power Solutions.

TotalEnergies, AEW to develop 400MW As Sufun solar project in Saudi Arabia

October 29, 2025
French firms TotalEnergies and EDF, with local partners, secured contracts for 400MW and 600MW solar projects in Saudi Arabia, supporting Vision 2030 renewable goals.
Solar PV array system

GreenYellow to invest US$116 million in C&I solar-plus-storage in Poland

October 28, 2025
GreenYellow plans to invest US$116 million in Poland over the next three years to expand its installed capacity and customer base.
The company has secured its thirteenth solar portfolio construction financing in Poland, backed by PKO Bank Polski and Alior Bank. Image: Goldenpeak Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

October 28, 2025
GoldenPeaks Capital secures EUR114 million (US$132 million) financing package for two solar PV Portfolio in Poland.
Image: GoodWe

GoodWe launches C&I string inverter for European market

October 28, 2025
Chinese solar inverter producer GoodWe has launched a new “low noise, low weight” string inverter for the European corporate & industrial solar market.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia commits to 210MWdc New Zealand solar PV plant after Genesis partnership ends

October 28, 2025
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has announced the development of a 210MWdc solar project in New Zealand's Rangitikei District.
Econergy PV plant in Romania

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

October 27, 2025
Chinese engineering firm Shanghai Electric has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with independent power producer (IPP) Econergy to build a 342MW solar PV plant in Romania.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EBRD co-finances ACWA Power’s 1GW/1.3GWh solar and storage portfolio in Uzbekistan

News

GreenYellow to invest US$116 million in C&I solar-plus-storage in Poland

News

Corning brings online wafer plant in Q3, targets daily wafer production of one million

News

‘Everyone is talking about’ co-located solar and storage PPA in Europe

News

SOLAR-PLUS-STORAGE ROUND-UP: Greenvolt secures finance, European Energy divests Latvian project

News

NextEra adds 3GW of renewable generation to backlog in Q3

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany