Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Metlen completes sale of 588MW Chile solar-plus-storage portfolio to Glenfarne Group, valued at US$865 million

By JP Casey
December 29, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Metlen completes sale of 588MW Chile solar-plus-storage portfolio to Glenfarne Group, valued at US$865 million

News

Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

News

Solar-plus-storage ‘gaining importance’ in European dealmaking: BayWa r.e. on Europe’s investment landscape

Features, Interviews

The PV Review, 2025: A year of turbulence in the US, from an ‘Energy Emergency’ to FEOC

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Alphabet to acquire Intersect for US$4.75 billion

News

CPV Renewable commissions 160MW solar plant in Maryland

News

‘Turbulence and legislative hurdles’ cloud the picture for US solar: SolarEdge on policy challenges in 2025

Features, Interviews

The PV Review, 2025: China tackles module oversupply, creating cautious optimism ahead of 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia backed by EBRD and KfW

News

Solar cybersecurity goes ‘mainstream’: SolarPower Europe chair talks cybersecurity trends in 2025 and 2026

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Metlen solar-plus-storage project.
The deal forms part of what Metlen called its ‘asset rotation plan’. Image: Metlen.

The US-based Glenfarne Group has acquired a portfolio of solar PV and co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) assets in Chile from Greece-headquartered firm Metlen Energy & Metals.

Metlen noted that the deal is part of its “asset rotation plan”, and consists of a portfolio of four operational solar PV projects, with a combined capacity of 588MW. The deal also includes 1.6GWh of co-located storage assets, on which Metlen will complete construction in the first half of 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The deal was first announced between Metlen and Glenfarne subsidiary GAC RS Chile II in April 2025, and the companies completed the deal last week, valuing the portfolio at US$865 million.

“With this acquisition, Glenfarne is increasing the technology diversity of our infrastructure by adding battery capacity and increasing geographic and revenue diversification,” said Brendan Duval, Glenfarne CEO and founder. Following the completion of this deal, the company’s renewable energy pipeline now sits at 3.1GW of capacity.

Nikos Papapetrou, Metlen chief executive director of renewables and energy transition platform, added that Chile has become a “frontrunner for long-duration BESS”; in November, Acciona Energia announced plans to add a 200MW/1GWh 5-hour BESS to its Malgarida solar PV complex in the country.

Indeed, this appetite for long-duration storage is reflected in the country’s impressive deployment figures. During Solar Media’s Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2025, Chilean energy ministry Diego Pardow Lorenzo said that the country was likely to surpass its 2050 BESS deployment targets as early as 2027, as reported by our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news.

Glenfarne also announced that it had secured a finance package of over US$1 billion to enable the deal, with underwriting provided by BNP Paribas, Scotiabank and Société Générale, while Claro & Cia, Paul Hasting LLP and White & Case LLP served as legal advisers.

americas, chile, deals, glenfarne, metlen, solar-plus-storage, storage

Read Next

Daniel Parsons headshot.

Solar-plus-storage ‘gaining importance’ in European dealmaking: BayWa r.e. on Europe’s investment landscape

December 29, 2025
PV Tech spoke to Daniel Parsons about BayWa r.e.'s European dealmaking in 2025 and the role of co-located renewable energy plus BESS.
Marty Rogers headshot.

‘Turbulence and legislative hurdles’ cloud the picture for US solar: SolarEdge on policy challenges in 2025

December 24, 2025
PV Tech spoke to Marty Rogers of SolarEdge about how US policy rulings and policy uncertainty affected his company's work in 2025.
Uri Sadot headshot.

Solar cybersecurity goes ‘mainstream’: SolarPower Europe chair talks cybersecurity trends in 2025 and 2026

December 23, 2025
PV Tech spoke to Uri Sadot about how security concerns finally went 'mainstream' in 2025, and what can be done to improve solar cybersecurity.
A Nextpower project.
Premium

Solar tracker giants bet on integration

December 22, 2025
Tracker producer Nextracker has rebranded as Nextpower to reflect the wider portfolio of products and services it now offers.
The Paddock Wood solar farm.

Maturation of UK solar and storage has contributed to ‘execution’ risk

December 19, 2025
'The UK market has matured,' Guy Lavarack, chief investment officer at the Luminous Energy Group, tells PV Tech Premium this week.
Guy Lavarack headshot.
Premium

How storage and sophistication can limit financial risk in European solar PV

December 19, 2025
PV Talk: Luminous Energy's Guy Lavarack says that interface risk, grid risk and talent risk are all key risk factors in Europe.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Alphabet to acquire Intersect for US$4.75 billion

News

The PV Review, 2025: A year of turbulence in the US, from an ‘Energy Emergency’ to FEOC

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

The PV Review, 2025: China tackles module oversupply, creating cautious optimism ahead of 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

‘Turbulence and legislative hurdles’ cloud the picture for US solar: SolarEdge on policy challenges in 2025

Features, Interviews

CPV Renewable commissions 160MW solar plant in Maryland

News

Solar cybersecurity goes ‘mainstream’: SolarPower Europe chair talks cybersecurity trends in 2025 and 2026

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland