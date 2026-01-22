Metlen, Tsakos to build 252MW/375MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Greece

The project will be located in Central Greece and will see the solar PV plant co-located with a battery energy storage system (BESS) with an expected 375MWh capacity.

Implementation of the investment is targeted to begin this year, with completion targeted for early 2028.

Utility-scale projects like this one continue to be the main driver for solar PV growth in Greece, which witnessed a slight decline in installations last year. According to a recent report from trade body SolarPower Europe (SPE), Greece added 2.5GW of new solar PV in 2025, down by 4% year-on-year, of which 72% came from utility-scale, while the remaining 28% was rooftop solar. Greece’s cumulative operational capacity at the end of 2025, reached 12.2GW, making it the seventh EU country with the highest installed PV.

Moreover, the co-location of BESS with solar PV plants will also help to address an ongoing curtailment issue in the country, which was already highlighted in 2024 (subscription required), as well as an ever-increasing number of zero or negative price events, according to SPE’s report.

This is not the first time Metlen will develop a solar-plus-storage project. The Greek developer recently sold a portfolio of four operational solar PV plants in Chile, which are being co-located with BESS capacity. The portfolio combines 588MW of solar PV and 1.6GWh of BESS, for which the construction is forecast to be completed in the first half of 2026.