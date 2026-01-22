Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Metlen, Tsakos to build 252MW/375MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Greece

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 22, 2026
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Europe

Latest

Solar and storage are ‘the perfect bedfellows’ as BESS matures in Europe

Features, Interviews

Strong fundamentals, solar baseload and balcony PV will define 2026, says Woodmac

News

Fujiyama Power to commission 1GW DCR-compliant solar cell facility

News

Solar Philippines denies liability in 12GW solar PV contracts cancelled by Department of Energy

News

Study reveals ‘alarming’ shortfall in solar tracker performance

News

Metlen, Tsakos to build 252MW/375MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Greece

News

Renewables led EU power generation for first time in 2025

News

Italy solar PV additions decrease to 6.4GW in 2025

News

New US solar permitting challenges can be overcome

Features, Guest Blog

Green Gold Energy bags GPS approval for 108MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV plant from Greek developer Metlen
The solar-plus-storage plant will be located in Central Greece. Image: Metlen

Greek developer Metlen Energy and Metals has partnered with local maritime firm Tsakos Group to build a 251.9MW solar-plus-storage project in Greece.

Under the agreement, the companies have signed a strategic partnership through a joint venture that will be 60% owned by Tsakos and 40% by Metlen. The partnership will be for the development, construction, operation (energy management) and commercial management of one of the largest hybrid power generation projects in Greece, according to Metlen.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The project will be located in Central Greece and will see the solar PV plant co-located with a battery energy storage system (BESS) with an expected 375MWh capacity.

Implementation of the investment is targeted to begin this year, with completion targeted for early 2028.

Utility-scale projects like this one continue to be the main driver for solar PV growth in Greece, which witnessed a slight decline in installations last year. According to a recent report from trade body SolarPower Europe (SPE), Greece added 2.5GW of new solar PV in 2025, down by 4% year-on-year, of which 72% came from utility-scale, while the remaining 28% was rooftop solar. Greece’s cumulative operational capacity at the end of 2025, reached 12.2GW, making it the seventh EU country with the highest installed PV.

Moreover, the co-location of BESS with solar PV plants will also help to address an ongoing curtailment issue in the country, which was already highlighted in 2024 (subscription required), as well as an ever-increasing number of zero or negative price events, according to SPE’s report.

This is not the first time Metlen will develop a solar-plus-storage project. The Greek developer recently sold a portfolio of four operational solar PV plants in Chile, which are being co-located with BESS capacity. The portfolio combines 588MW of solar PV and 1.6GWh of BESS, for which the construction is forecast to be completed in the first half of 2026.

energy storage, greece, joint venture, metlen, partnership, solar-plus-storage, SolarPLUSEU, southern europe

Read Next

Quinbrook powers Cleve Hill, UK's largest operational solar PV plant
Premium

Solar and storage are ‘the perfect bedfellows’ as BESS matures in Europe

January 22, 2026
PV Talk: 'BESS and solar are the perfect bedfellows,' says Natasha Luther-Jones, about the potential for solar PV and BESS in Europe.
A Masdar project.

Strong fundamentals, solar baseload and balcony PV will define 2026, says Woodmac

January 22, 2026
The fundamentals of the global solar PV market will remain strong in 2026 despite the challenges the sector faced in 2025, according to new analysis from Wood Mackenzie.
A Sonnedix project in Italy.

Italy solar PV additions decrease to 6.4GW in 2025

January 22, 2026
New solar PV installations in Italy have reached 6.4GW in 2025, according to the latest data from transmission system operator Terna.
Confirmation it has met the stringent Generator Performance Standard requirements means a significant development hurdle has been cleared for Green Gold Energy's project. Image: Green Gold Energy.

Green Gold Energy bags GPS approval for 108MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

January 22, 2026
Green Gold Energy’s Morgan Solar Farm in South Australia has reached a key grid-connection milestone, having received its Section 5.3.4 letter under the National Electricity Rules (NER). 
The project is supplying 70MW of solar energy to Overton Power, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Las Vegas under long-term PPAs. Image: Estuary Power.

Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

January 21, 2026
Energy generation and storage developer Estuary Power has completed the final phase of construction at its Escape solar project in Lincoln County, Nevada. 
Image: 5B.

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

January 21, 2026
Bellevue Gold has claimed to have set a new benchmark for off-grid renewable energy performance at one of its gold mines.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

News

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Five Chinese PV giants anticipate combined 2025 losses of US$4.1-4.7 billion

News

Green Gold Energy bags GPS approval for 108MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

News

Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA