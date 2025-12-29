Subscribe To Premium
Mexico awards 3.3GW renewables, 2.6GW solar PV, capacity

By JP Casey
December 29, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

CHN Energy starts full operations at 1GW floating solar project in China

Fortis Energy invites EPC bids for 75MW solar-plus-storage project in Albania

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

Metlen completes sale of 588MW Chile solar-plus-storage portfolio to Glenfarne Group, valued at US$865 million

Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

Solar-plus-storage ‘gaining importance’ in European dealmaking: BayWa r.e. on Europe’s investment landscape

The PV Review, 2025: A year of turbulence in the US, from an ‘Energy Emergency’ to FEOC

Over the next three years, developers will build 20 renewables-plus-storage projects in Mexico. Image: Arctech.

The Mexican Ministry of Energy (SENER) has published the results of its latest call for renewable power projects, awarding 3.3GW of renewable energy capacity, of which solar PV will account for 2.6GW of capacity.

Energy minister Luz Elena González announced the winning projects last week, and each solar and wind project is to be co-located with a battery energy storage system (BESS). The two largest projects, the 694.2MW La Alegría solar project and the 350.7MW La Esperanza facility, will both by developed by Sunstone Power in the south-eastern state of Campeche. These projects will also have the largest battery components, by capacity.

Sunstone expects to begin commercial operations at both projects in June 2028. Across the 20 projects that received awards, the earliest that is expected to reach commercial operation is Energía Solar Herrera’s sole PV project in the tender, with 231MW of capacity that is expected to be operational at the start of December 2027, while projects are expected to come online in December 2028.

The company to receive the most awards is Dhamma Energy Mexico, which will build 400MW of PV capacity across three projects in the state of Hildago. The company said that its projects would reach ready-to-build status in the first quarter of 2026, and are the result of “more than seven years” of work.

“This award is the result of more than seven years of technical work and ongoing dialogue with the authorities, and it reflects the confidence of the government of Mexico, through SENER, in projects that deliver real value to the National Power System,” said Dhamma LATAM managing director Pierre-Yves Gary. “Hidalgo is a key region to meet growing demand and strengthen system reliability,”

The projects were fast-tracked as part of the 2025 Private Power Generation Projects Call, which saw the Mexican Ministry of Energy (SENER) award tenders to 14 companies from both Mexico and abroad. Ultimately, 20 projects across 11 states will be developed as part of the call, with Mexican energy ministry Luz Elena González estimating that this will involve US$4.75 billion in private investment into the Mexican energy transition from the companies winning tenders.

SENER expects to conduct a second call for projects in January 2026 as Mexico looks to dramatically increase the role of domestic renewable electricity generation in its energy mix. In 2024, domestic renewables accounted for 22% of the country’s electricity generation, below the Latin American average of 62%, and the government aims to increase this contribution to 45% over the next five years, in part to reduce reliance on gas imports from the US, which accounted for more than half of its electricity generation in 2024.

The news follows the publication of a report from SolarPower Europe over the summer that described the Latin American solar sector as standing at a “pivotal moment”, with considerable potential for the region’s solar industry.

