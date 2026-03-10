Tunisia issues call for 300MW/150MW solar-plus-storage project

The deadline for bids on the project is 14 October 2026 at noon local time.

Government support for solar development has been fairly strong in Tunisia – in late 2024 the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy issued a tender for 500MW of solar capacity, and in December 2025 it approved procurement plans for 2GW of wind power and 350MW of solar PV capacity in 2026.

The state utility, Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG), has also signed a number of power purchase agreements (PPA) for solar capacity. Notably, with Norwegian renewables developer Scatec, which has inked two PPAs with STEG for two 120MW PV plants in Tataouine and Sidi Bouzid.

Those two projects were the largest planned solar PV projects in Tunisia, along with another 120MW site from AMEA Power which came online in December, but have since been exceeded by a number of sites currently being developed by French renewables developer Voltalia, all of which exceed 130MW.

In 2025, shipments of Chinese solar products to Tunisia increased significantly. Data from the African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) shows that the country entered the top five African countries by volume of Chinese imports last year, as the shipments of Chinese solar product to the continent grew more than any other region.