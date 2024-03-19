Subscribe To Premium
Meyer Burger clarifies US$225 million share issue to support US expansion

By Will Norman
United Solar Holding lays foundation stone for Middle East’s first polysilicon factory

LONGi reportedly to layoff 30% of workforce

Generadora Metropolitana to power 480MW PV plant, Chile’s ‘largest’

Understanding the consequences of switching to a predictive O&M strategy

Silfab, Solarcycle in US-made recycled solar glass deal

Econous Green Energy to build 600MW solar PV plant in Romania

BayWa r.e. launches Ampero platform for AI management of renewable energy assets

Poland to invest US$16 billion in new transmission lines by 2034, supports 45GW of solar PV

Bulgaria launches tenders to add 1.43GW of renewables to grid

meyer burger
Meyer Burger will issue up to 20,144,423,886 new shares at a subscription price of CHF 0.01 per share. Image: Meyer Burger

Swiss-owned solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has clarified the terms of its recently-announced rights issue, designed to raise money towards its US manufacturing expansion plans.

As per its announcement in February, the rights issue will seek to raise CHF 200 million (US$225 million) towards its Arizona module assembly plant and Colorado cell production plant, both of which are under construction. The sites will produce heterojunction technology (HJT) products.

Meyer Burger will issue up to 20,144,423,886 new shares at a subscription price of CHF 0.01 per share. Eligible current shareholders will receive one subscription right for every share they own, and five share rights will enable the holder to subscribe for up to 28 new shares. In an Extraordinary General Meeting held yesterday (18 March), shareholders – representing nearly 38.1% of the share capital entered in the Commercial Register – approved the terms of the ordinary capital increase.

The manufacturer’s biggest shareholder, Sentis Capital, has committed to exercise all of its subscription rights up to a value of CHF 50 million (US$56 million) and potentially to purchase shares that are not subscribed in the rights issue. According to Reuters, Setis Capital is owned by Russian billionaire Petr Kondrashev.

A subsidiary of Meyer Burger’s largest client, D.E Shar Renewable Investments (DESRI), has agreed to purchase unsubscribed shares up to the value of US$20 million. The two companies signed a 5GW module supply agreement in 2022.

These two commitments represent 33.5% of the target gross proceeds of the capital increase. Members of the company’s board of directors and executive committee also intend to exercise their subscription rights, covering another 0.37% of the share capital in aggregate.

In a statement, the company said that it “continues to pursue additional financing sources” to support its US expansion. In particular, it highlighted the Section 45X manufacturing production credit, which it cited as a reason for its move to the US in a letter to the US Internal Revenue Service in November 2022.

Finances in the red

Meyer Burger closed 2023 with a US$330 million net loss. It abandoned its production facility in Thalheim, Germany, in January 2024, following a year in which the European solar manufacturing industry was squeezed by lowering prices and a glut of imports from Chinese companies.

In a joint statement following its earnings call, chairman Franz Richter and CEO Gunter Erfurt said: “As the year progressed, it became clear that dumping prices from Chinese suppliers in Europe, coupled with a sharp rise in Chinese production overcapacity and a lack of market protection, led to unprecedented distortions in the European solar market, which had a serious impact on Meyer Burger’s earnings.”

However, their US forecast was more optimistic: “Assuming that cell and module production at the US sites can be ramped up as planned, the group expects to generate an annual EBITDA of around CHF250 million per year in the medium term from its business in the US.”

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
