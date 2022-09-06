Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Features, Interviews

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Americas, Europe

Latest

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Features, Interviews

Asia’s largest economies to see ‘exponential growth’ in solar capacity through 2030, average annual growth of 22%

News

Reliance Industries buys 80% stake in US solar software company SenseHawk

News

Portugal installs more solar PV in 2022 so far than all of 2021

News

Iberdrola to invest up to US$3 billion in Australian renewables as it targets 4GW portfolio

News

Greater standardisation and digitisation of renewable projects needed to reach net zero, says report

News

Indian utility SJVN to develop 5GW of solar in Punjab

News

Faster permitting could bring nearly 1TW of solar and wind to construction in three years

News

Shanghai Electric completes phase B of 900MW solar park in Dubai

News

Ib vogt closes financing on 135MWp plant in Poland

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar cell testing at a Meyer Burger facility in Germany. Image: Meyer Burger.

Having successfully completed its transition from a solar equipment provider to a heterojunction cell and module manufacturer, Meyer Burger is looking to build on a major supply deal last month as it works to ramp up production capacity in the US.

The Switzerland-headquartered company signed an agreement with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to supply at least 3.75GW of solar modules for the US independent power producer’s large-scale projects.

Due to be manufactured at Meyer Burger’s Goodyear facility in the US state of Arizona, the modules will be delivered between 2024 and 2029. DESRI has a first right of refusal to increase the contract quantity to 5GW as well as to enter into a contract extension beyond the five-year term.

The deal, Meyer Burger’s largest supply agreement to date, was signed less than one year after the company announced plans to set up a module production plant in the US.

Gunter Erfurt, CEO at Meyer Burger, tells PV Tech the agreement is “a very remarkable milestone” as it allows the company to enter the high-growth utility-scale solar segment with “one of the most renowned renewable energy players in the US”.

He says: “They’ve been around for a long time and are very experienced, they understand technology, they understand the business and we believe that’s a great partner to start with.”

As it builds its manufacturing footprint in the US, Meyer Burger is set to be boosted by provisions included in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which features a US$0.07/Wdc manufacturing tax credit for the production of PV modules.

Erfurt explains that when the company started negotiations with DESRI there was no IRA, meaning the manufacturer was working under a pure business assumption that it could provide US-made utility-scale modules. “But of course, the Inflation Reduction Act is making things even a bit more beneficial, and also great for long-term planning,” he says.

When comparing IRA manufacturing tax credits for solar wafers, cells and modules, Erfurt says that support for module production is the most beneficial.

Manufacturing ramp-up

Meyer Burger opened its cell and module factories in Germany last year, with both starting production with annual capacities of 400MW. 

As a result of the DESRI deal as well as high demand for rooftop solar modules, the company’s production capacities will be expanded ahead of schedule. Cell manufacturing capacity in Germany will increase to 3GW by the end of 2024, when the firm’s module production in the country will be 1.5GW.

The Arizona facility, meanwhile, is scheduled to reach 1.5GW of module production in 2024, with 1GW for the utility-scale segment and 0.5GW for rooftop systems.

Meyer Burger’s expected available nameplate capacity and volume produced (GW). Image: Meyer Burger.

As part of a revised financing plan, Meyer Burger is contemplating a potential CHF250 million (US$255 million) capital increase to be launched in the coming months to fund the accelerated capacity jump.

Erfurt says the module manufacturing segment split, with 2GW for residential and 1GW for utility, is “something we believe is very healthy. It should not flip too much to the other side, of having the focus on utility especially when the residential segment continues growing globally.”

He adds: “Could we sign more deals for utility? I would say so, but we are carefully assessing how we always keep a good balance between residential and utility.”

In its half-year report, published last month, Meyer Burger said it is looking to sell modules for utility-scale solar applications as an important additional pillar of its business, with offtake agreements being explored with interested parties in both the US and Europe.

The company manufactured about 110MW of modules in the first half of the year and is anticipating a further 210 – 260MW in H2. Its residential modules are currently sold across Europe as well as in the US, Australia and South Africa.

Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck (left) with Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt at the manufacturer’s cell factory earlier this year. Image: Meyer Burger.

Erfurt says the biggest challenge for Meyer Burger is that market demand exceeds the available production volume, adding: “We are currently in allocation mode, so we are allocating our available production volumes to our customers. We do not, for the time being, really onboard additional customers beyond the relationships we have established.”

The company said in the H1 report that despite higher average sales prices than originally planned, demand for its residential modules has remained strong, as it allocates production volumes for Q2 2023 among its customers.

Consolidated revenues for the first half of 2022 increased 215% year-on-year to CHF56.7 million, with Meyer Burger claiming the results prove its ability to sell at premium prices and to pass on recent materials cost increases to its customers.

Questioned on the impact of soaring polysilicon prices, Erfurt says: “We all would have expected that the increased input costs would sooner or later reach a level that would basically affect the market demand. It never happened; the opposite happened.”

He adds: “Solar energy remains the cheapest source of electricity, regardless of whether or not the module is more expensive than it used to be.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

27 September 2022
The demand for rooftop solar PV is soaring, driven by falling costs of the technology against energy crises that are gripping countries globally. But while an increasing number of households turn to solar to generate their own electricity, there is now a need for more specialist equipment, technologies and services to ensure the solar transition can reach as many customers as possible. Delivering these is now a major challenge for rooftop solar installers. This webinar will analyse the characteristics of the rooftop solar market, discussing how the products, logistics, installation and servicing of solar systems has evolved in line with consumer demands.
arizona, desri, domestic manufacturing, germany, hjt, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, meyer burger, module supply deals, pricing, residential rooftop

Read Next

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

September 5, 2022
Solar Media’s head of market research, Finlay Colville, explores the most critical PV cell technology trends of the next few years as the industry continues to move away from p-type technology

Enphase expands home energy management capabilities with acquisition, partnership

September 1, 2022
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy is bolstering its home energy management offering with an agreement to acquire German software provider GreenCom Networks and a tie-up with Home Connect, a digital platform that allows home appliances to be managed with an app.

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

September 1, 2022
California’s Senate has passed a bill to create a community solar programme in the state as it looks to take advantage of new incentives contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to expand access to renters and low-income households.

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

August 31, 2022
The Indian government’s “Approved List of Models and Manufacturers” (ALMM) has passed 18GW of capacity and 66 different entities registered, according to consultancy JMK Research & Analytics.

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

August 31, 2022
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will begin production at its 10GW solar cell and module factory in Jamnagar, India by 2024.

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

August 30, 2022
Thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar will invest up to US$1.2 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in the US, including setting up a vertically integrated factory in the country’s Southeast with an annual capacity of 3.5GWdc.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Top 10 global solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

News

Indian utility SJVN to develop 5GW of solar in Punjab

News

Faster permitting could bring nearly 1TW of solar and wind to construction in three years

News

NREL researchers construct ‘highly efficient and stable’ perovskite solar cell

News

Duke Energy completes final project in 700MW Florida PV portfolio, targets 1,500MW by 2024   

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022