Meyer Burger to replace CFO again as newly appointed incumbent steps down

Meyer Burger opened both module and cell manufacturing plants in Germany last year. Image: Meyer Burger.

Meyer Burger’s CFO is quitting after less than two months in the role, with the heterojunction cell and module manufacturer set to seek yet another replacement for the position.

Nathalie Benedikt, who was appointed CFO as of 1 January 2022, has requested the termination of her contract due to private reasons.

The announcement comes after her predecessor, ex-Conergy and Q CELLS executive Jürgen Schiffer, was replaced after just 15 months in the role.

Benedikt will leave Meyer Burger after the finalisation of the Switzerland-headquartered company’s 2021 financial statements, after which her duties will be divided among the management team on an interim basis until the position is filled.

“’We very much regret that Nathalie Benedikt is leaving Meyer Burger after such a short time,” said chairman of the board Franz Richter, adding that the firm will start the search for a suitable successor as soon as possible.

Coinciding with Benedikt’s appointment last month, Meyer Burger strengthened its management team with the appointment of both a chief operating officer (COO) and a chief commercial officer (CCO).

The company opened both module and cell manufacturing plants in Germany last year, each starting production with annual capacities of 400MW .

Last year, it was affected by supply chain bottlenecks slowing the ramp-up of manufacturing capacity as well as COVID-19 causing above-average workforce absences, leading it to reduce module output.

The company is currently setting up a module production plant in the US that is expected to have a capacity of 400MW by the end of 2022.