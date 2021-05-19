Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Meyer Burger opens first new solar module production line in Germany

By Edith Hancock
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

Meyer Burger opens first new solar module production line in Germany

News

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

News

UL expands solar offerings with acquisition of software firm Clear Sky Analytics

News

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy’s 5GW solar and wind portfolio

News

Oman to host 25GW of solar and wind for green hydrogen project

News

Power Factors acquires asset management software firm 3megawatt

News

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

News

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Reiner Haseloff, Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, and economics minister Armin Willingmann joined Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt at the virtual opening ceremony. Image: Meyer Burger

Swiss-headquartered module maker Meyer Burger has formally opened its first new manufacturing facility in Germany as the company scales up its heterojunction (HJ) cell and module capacity.

Meyer Burger has started commercial operations at its facility in Thalheim, Bitterfeld-Wolfen, with a second in Frieberg also due to open on 26 May. The factory currently has a 400MW manufacturing capacity, but the solar company said production will be ramped up in June, and the company expects to reach a total manufacturing capacity of 5GW by 2026. The company said in a statement that it will produce roughly 200,000 solar cells each day.

Reiner Haseloff, prime minister of Saxony-Anhalt, and economics minister Armin Willingmann were among those who attended the virtual opening ceremony.

Meyer Burger said in January that it wants to scale up its production capacity to 1.4GW by 2023, having been awarded €22.5 million in regional German government grants to support the establishment of a HJ PV cell production plant in the country. The equipment provider-turned-module maker officially unveiled its new range of HJ modules for mass production last month.

CEO Gunter Erfurt said that there is a “unique opportunity” in Germany to become an “innovative global pacesetter in the field of renewable energies”, and will support European efforts to gain “strategic independence in the key technology of photovoltaics.”

The European Commission has signalled its intention to help develop a robust domestic solar manufacturing base in its updated industrial strategy earlier this month. However, Meyer Burger’s chief executive has previously warned it may require an investment of between €5 billion and €6 billion to become globally competitive.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
european commission, european solar, germany solar, meyer burger, solar manufacturing, solar modules

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

May 19, 2021
In this exclusive video from Solar Media's Large Scale Solar Europe conference, we discuss solar PV's starring role in Europe's post-COVID 19 economic rival and the continent's plans to scale up deployment.

India’s ReNew Power picks location for 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant

May 18, 2021
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has selected a site in the state of Gujarat for a new solar cell and module manufacturing facility that will have an annual capacity of 2GW.

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

May 17, 2021
The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.
PV Tech Premium

Granholm’s olive branch: How the US DOE is fostering transatlantic renewables cooperation post-Trump

May 13, 2021
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is extending an olive branch to global policy makers to advance the country’s own renewable energy technology and meet President Biden’s climate targets. Edith Hancock has all the detail on how she intends to amend four years of faltering progress.

GAF Energy builds out first combined R&D and manufacturing base in US

May 12, 2021
Integrated solar roofing firm GAF Energy has started moving its manufacturing base from Asia and building out its first combined research and development (R&D) and manufacturing centre in San Jose, California.

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

May 11, 2021
Europe’s solar technology specialists may need up to €7 billion (US$8.51 billion) in capital investment in order to scale up domestic manufacturing to be globally competitive, according to a panel of industry leaders.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy’s 5GW solar and wind portfolio

News

Power Factors acquires asset management software firm 3megawatt

News

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

News

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021