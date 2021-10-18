Solar Media
Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, People
Europe

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

OMERS Infrastructure buys 49% stake in FRV’s Australian renewables business

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

Shipping delays to ease soon but high prices to remain

GoodLeap raises US$800m, brings total value to US$12bn

Doral Renewables breaks ground on Mammoth Solar project, US’ largest PV development

European renewables investor Greencoat enters US market, plans US$5bn investment spree

European Commission urges members to deploy solar to tackle energy crisis, releases ‘toolbox’

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

Meyer Burger opened cell and module manufacturing factories in Germany earlier this year. Image: Meyer Burger.

Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has appointed a new CFO just one year after incumbent Jürgen Schiffer took on the role.

A former Conergy and Q CELLS executive, Schiffer became the Switzerland-headquartered company’s finance chief in October 2020. He will be replaced by Nathalie Benedikt, who was most recently CFO at German vacuum pump manufacturer Pfeiffer Vacuum, as of 1 January 2022.

Meyer Burger said that now it has completed its transformation phase, Benedikt “will further strengthen the strategic focus” of the company as a solar manufacturer, as well as its international orientation.

Chairman of the board Franz Richter thanked Schiffer for his commitment during the firm’s transformation phase, which has seen it move from a being PV equipment supplier to a module manufacturer.

“[Benedikt] is continuing the reorganisation of Meyer Burger in the areas of responsibility of a CFO, which her predecessor Jürgen Schiffer initiated with great success,” Richter said.

Having inaugurated its cell and module factories in Germany in May of this year, with both starting production with annual capacities of 400MW, Meyer Burger has since secured financing to support its growth plans, which include an ambition of reaching 1.4GW of both cell and module production capacity by the end of 2022.

The company revealed plans last month to set up a module manufacturing plant in the US that is expected to be operational by the end of next year with an initial 400MW capacity.

cfo, executive appointments, heterojunction solar cell, meyer burger

