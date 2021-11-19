Michigan utility set to add 375MW of solar across three projects as part of renewables strategy

Renewables will comprise more than 60% of Consumers Energy’s electricity capacity by 2040. Image: Consumers Energy via Twitter.

Michigan utility Consumers Energy will add 375MW of new solar PV capacity across three projects in the state as part of its Clean Energy Plan.

Consumers Energy will own and operate one facility, while purchasing power from the other two.

The new projects, which will come online in 2023, include a 150MW facility near Ann Arbor to be built by Invenergy before being transferred to Consumers Energy, a 125MW site developed by National Grid Renewables planned for Jackson County that will supply power to the utility over a 20-year period and a 100MW project developed by NextEra in Calhoun County that has a 25-year contract.

Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan aims to dramatically increase the company’s renewable energy portfolio, eliminate coal as a fuel source by 2025 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Under the plan, Consumers Energy has proposed adding 8GW of utility-scale solar power by 2040, including 1.1GW by 2024, through a competitive bidding process.

“Our partners in these projects are helping us transform the energy landscape and create a cleaner energy future for generations to come,” said Dennis Dobbs, Consumers Energy’s vice president of enterprise project management and environmental services.