National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

By Will Norman
Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

LECO process can increase resistance of TOPCon cells by ‘orders of magnitude’

US DOE downsizes loan to Sunnova from US$3 billion to US$372 million

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

Jacana Energy contracts 45MW of solar PV in the Northern Territory, Australia

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

National Grid Renewables' Yellowbud solar project in Ohio.
Geronimo Power says it has over 2GW of power generation currently in operation. Image: National Grid Renewables.

National Grid Renewables has rebranded to Geronimo Power following its acquisition by Canadian asset manager Brookfield.

National Grid Renewables, originally the renewable energy developer subsidiary of British utility National Grid, was bought by Brookfield in February for approximately US$1.735 billion.

The Geronimo Power name comes from Geronimo Energy, a solar and wind power developer founded in Minnesota in 2007 and acquired by National Grid Renewables in 2019.

The company says it has over 2GW of power generation currently in operation, another 1GW under construction and a development portfolio of over 20GW.

“We’re honoured to rebrand the company in a way that celebrates and recognises the roots we established under the Geronimo brand back in 2007,” said Blake Nixon, president and CEO of Geronimo Power. “We’re proud to have earned a reputation for putting landowners and communities first, and we’ll carry that legacy forward as Geronimo Power, continuing our commitment to deliver reliable, innovative power solutions to meet growing demand in the US.”

Brookfield is one of the largest owners of renewable energy, and particularly solar PV, assets in the world.

In 2023, it bought the commercial utility-scale solar arm of Duke Energy, one of the biggest regional utilities in the US. Last year, it completed the acquisition of French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen for roughly €6.1 billion (US$6.9 billion).

Read Next

A rooftop solar installation.

US DOE downsizes loan to Sunnova from US$3 billion to US$372 million

June 2, 2025
The US Department of Energy has downsized a loan to US residential solar installer Sunnova from an initial US$3 billion to US$371.6 million.
Image: TotalEnergies.

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

June 2, 2025
Indonesia has ratified the PLN Electricity Supply Business Plan 2025–2034, targeting 42.6GW of renewable energy generation.
Image: The Northern Territory government.

Jacana Energy contracts 45MW of solar PV in the Northern Territory, Australia

June 2, 2025
Government-owned electricity retailer Jacana Energy has contracted 45MW of solar PV from utility-scale projects in the Northern Territory, Australia.
Covering an area of about 100 hectares, the project is scheduled for completion in March 2026.

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

May 30, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Aquila Clean Energy has started construction on a 52MW agrivoltaics (agriPV) project in Italy.
Qcells' Coniglio Solar project in Texas. Image: QCells

US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

May 30, 2025
The US added 7.4GW of new renewable energy capacity in the first three months of 2025, with deployments and planned projects concentrated in Republican-voting states.
The modules, valued at US$ 176 million, will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas facility.

Waaree Energies secures 586MW US solar module supply deal

May 30, 2025
Waaree Solar Americas – a subsidiary of Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies – has signed a 586MW solar module supply agreement with an undisclosed independent power producer (IPP).

Most Read

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

News

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

News

US delays or cancels US$14 billion in clean energy investments under Trump presidency

News

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

News

Grenergy puts hybrid solar-storage projects in Spain, Chile at heart of €3.5 billion investment plan

News

Jacana Energy contracts 45MW of solar PV in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

