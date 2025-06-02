National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

The Geronimo Power name comes from Geronimo Energy, a solar and wind power developer founded in Minnesota in 2007 and acquired by National Grid Renewables in 2019.

The company says it has over 2GW of power generation currently in operation, another 1GW under construction and a development portfolio of over 20GW.

“We’re honoured to rebrand the company in a way that celebrates and recognises the roots we established under the Geronimo brand back in 2007,” said Blake Nixon, president and CEO of Geronimo Power. “We’re proud to have earned a reputation for putting landowners and communities first, and we’ll carry that legacy forward as Geronimo Power, continuing our commitment to deliver reliable, innovative power solutions to meet growing demand in the US.”

Brookfield is one of the largest owners of renewable energy, and particularly solar PV, assets in the world.

In 2023, it bought the commercial utility-scale solar arm of Duke Energy, one of the biggest regional utilities in the US. Last year, it completed the acquisition of French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen for roughly €6.1 billion (US$6.9 billion).