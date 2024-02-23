Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features

Modernising grids and substantial investments key to ease connection queues

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Grids
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Modernising grids and substantial investments key to ease connection queues

Features

PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

News

VSUN Solar, OCI ink polysilicon supply agreement

News

Origin Energy acquires Australian developer Walcha Energy and 1.3GW renewables pipeline

News

Masdar and DEWA reach financial close on 1.8GW project in Dubai’s huge solar park

News

Meyer Burger calls meeting to finalise funding for new US manufacturing plants

News

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Fraunhofer ISE opens module technology evaluation lab

News

GameChange Solar to expand US tracker annual production to 35GW

News

Arevon Energy secures US$1.1 billion for 374MW solar-plus-storage project in California

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
MISO-transmission-lines
In Europe and the US, the most substantial obstacles to building grid infrastructure lie in public acceptance of new projects Image: Corey Coyle

At the COP28 summit in Dubai late last year, 118 countries, excluding China and India, signed the ‘Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge’ to triple global renewable energy capacity to 11TW by 2030. 

The International Energy Agency (IEA) published the report Renewables 2023 in January 2024, stating that the current growth trajectory would enable global renewables capacity to increase to 2.5 times its current level by 2030 under current policies and market conditions, surpassing 9TW. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

However, the study also mentions four challenges that could prevent countries from reaching the 11TW target by 2030, including policy uncertainties and delayed policy responses to the new macroeconomic environment; insufficient investment in grid infrastructure; cumbersome administrative barriers, permitting procedures and social acceptance issues; and insufficient financing in emerging and developing economies.

Grid connection queues

Collectively, nearly 3TW of solar PV, wind, hydropower and bioenergy capacity are waiting to connect to the grid in the US, Spain, Brazil, Italy, Japan, the UK, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Chile, India and Colombia, according to IEA. About 1.5TW of this capacity lies in wind and solar projects in advanced stages, with a connection agreement in place or under active review. That’s equivalent to five times the capacity additions of solar PV and wind in 2022.

A third of these solar and wind projects (500GW) have either signed connection agreements or are in the final stages of this process. They will likely connect the grid in the next five years. The remaining 1TW of projects are under active connection review to determine their viability and the required grid upgrades.

However, another 1.5TW of projects are still in early-stage development and less likely to become operational in the medium term. These projects may only represent an early expression of interest and may also require additional feasibility studies.

Solar projects account for more than half of the capacity waiting to connect to the grid. Totally, about 1.8TW of solar PV projects are in connection queues, with more than half of them in early stages or unlikely to be built. 

capacity of renewables project in connection queues
Source: IEA

Potential causes of delay

The development of grid infrastructure usually goes through three phases: scoping, permitting and construction. Delays frequently take place in each phase, especially for high-voltage interconnections. 

During scoping, grid developers may have difficulties in securing funds, obtaining the land, and incompatibility with local conditions such as soil and the environment. In the permitting process, developers could face complex procedures and a lack of personnel. Even after receiving permits to build the infrastructure, they may encounter successful appeals against the project that cause further delays. 

Public opposition and changing legislation could also take place during scoping and permitting. 

After both steps, developers may also face supply chain constraints, shortages of skilled workers, difficulties in accessing the site and further technical difficulties.

Investment Growth

According to the IEA, global spending on power grid infrastructure has remained stable for many years. Annually, investments in grid infrastructure reach US$300 billion, hovering at about US$300 annually. However, the spending is focused on grid upgrade and replacement rather than expansion.

Additionally, the majority of investments are concentrated in advanced economies and China, underpinned by the need to address grid balancing requirements in power systems that are increasingly reliant on renewables. 

Alex Whitworth, vice president and head of Asia Pacific power research at Wood Mackenzie, says: “Not all countries have under-invested in the grid. China’s annual grid investments have surged 60% over the last decade, and this has supported lower curtailment and allowed China to take the lead in renewable energy deployment globally.”

Wood Mackenzie’s How China became the global renewables leader report states that China has budgeted US$455 billion in grid investments from 2021-2025, up 60% from a decade before. Moreover, it deploys long-distance transmission lines of more than 1,000 kilometres to support over 100GW of renewables development in remote inland areas. 

Aside from the concentration of investments in China and advanced economies, planning, permitting and completing a new grid infrastructure could take up to 15 years, compared with one to five years for new renewables projects.

“In many countries, this poses a significant risk of being derailed before completion,” Whitworth says. 

To ensure the completion of grid infrastructure projects, IEA suggests: “Robust stakeholder and public engagement is key to inform scenario development. The public needs to be aware and informed about the link between grids and successful energy transitions.”

Looking ahead, IEA says grid investment needs to nearly double by 2030 to over US$600 billion per year, with an emphasis on digitalising and modernising distribution grids.

However, the most important barriers to grid development vary by region. For example, the financial health of utilities is a central challenge in India, Indonesia and South Korea. Access to finance and high cost of capital are the main barriers in many emerging markets and developing economies, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa. In Europe and the US, the most substantial obstacles lie in public acceptance of new projects and the need for regulatory reform.

“To support transition to a high variable renewables grid, there will need to be either a major increase in government support for grid and storage or a difficult and expensive reform to create new revenue mechanisms for these critical assets,” says Whitworth.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
grid, iea, international energy agency, solar pv, us, wood mackenzie, woodmac

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Features, Guest Blog

Fraunhofer ISE opens module technology evaluation lab

News

Schneider Electric signs tax credit transfer agreement with ENGIE for Texas solar-plus-storage

News

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Arevon Energy secures US$1.1 billion for 374MW solar-plus-storage project in California

News

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024