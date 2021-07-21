Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Mondragon eyes nascent heterojunction market with automatic bussing machine

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

Mondragon eyes nascent heterojunction market with automatic bussing machine

News

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

News

US solar sector urged to take action to mitigate wildfire risk

News

Vikram Solar opens new 1.3GW solar module facility in Tamil Nadu

News

US solar employers expect to bounce back from workforce loss this year, DOE report says

News

Mainstream Renewable Power to develop new platform in Chile

News

Grenergy appoints three new directors to spur European growth

News

Generate Capital secures US$2bn to invest in sustainable infrastructure

News

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

News

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Mondragon says the new machine has a ‘global uptime of 99%’ Image: Mondragon

Equipment manufacturer Mondragon Assembly has launched a new automated bussing machine that it hopes can capture much of the heterojunction technology (HJT) and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) markets.

The bussing machine can interconnect strings of HJT and BIPV systems and is compatible with any solar cell size on the market, Mondragon said, including M10 (182mm) and M12 (210mm) cells.

It can also produce glass-backsheet or glass-glass monofacial or bifacial PERC, PERL and PERT modules.

“This new development is capable of interconnecting an unlimited number of ribbons and wires, autonomy [sic] with no stops of more than 8 hours and a global uptime of 99%,” said a Mondragon media release.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bipv, bussing machine, hjt, mondragon assembly

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

June 16, 2021
As more traditional PERC cells and modules reach their limitations, Seraphim president Polaris Li discusses his company’s strategy for what he dubs the ‘post-PERC’ era of solar PV.

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

June 15, 2021
PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao provides an extensive overview of the solar modules on display at this year’s SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, comparing all of the major product launches, exhibitions and technologies that took centre stage.

Russian oil firm energises 20MW solar plant featuring Hevel heterojunction modules

May 27, 2021
Oil and gas company Lukoil has commissioned a 20MW PV plant that features heterojunction (HJT) modules from Hevel and has been constructed at a refinery in Russia’s southern Volgograd region.

Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

March 3, 2021
Russia’s largest solar farm is to be constructed over the coming year using heterojunction (HJT) solar panels from Hevel.

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

February 10, 2021
As the technology continues to mature, the race to successfully commercialise and drive heterojunction (HJT) manufacturing to the multi-gigawatt level is getting increasingly competitive. PV Tech spoke to Jinergy chief executive officer Liyou Yang to determine what the remaining challenges are in relation to mass HJT manufacturing, and how close the industry may be to it.

20GW European solar manufacturing base could support 100,000 jobs, Meyer Burger, SMA state

December 4, 2020
Regulators in Europe should throw their support behind re-establishing a solar manufacturing base in the continent that could reach a capacity of 20GW and support more than 100,000 jobs, Meyer Burger and SMA have said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

News

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

News

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News

US solar employers expect to bounce back from workforce loss this year, DOE report says

News

US solar sector urged to take action to mitigate wildfire risk

News

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV module technology for UK solar farms

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
July 29, 2021
Webinar

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021