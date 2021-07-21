Mondragon eyes nascent heterojunction market with automatic bussing machine

Mondragon says the new machine has a ‘global uptime of 99%’ Image: Mondragon

Equipment manufacturer Mondragon Assembly has launched a new automated bussing machine that it hopes can capture much of the heterojunction technology (HJT) and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) markets.

The bussing machine can interconnect strings of HJT and BIPV systems and is compatible with any solar cell size on the market, Mondragon said, including M10 (182mm) and M12 (210mm) cells.

It can also produce glass-backsheet or glass-glass monofacial or bifacial PERC, PERL and PERT modules.

“This new development is capable of interconnecting an unlimited number of ribbons and wires, autonomy [sic] with no stops of more than 8 hours and a global uptime of 99%,” said a Mondragon media release.