Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

MSEDCL launches tender for 5GW solar PV projects in India

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Lightsource bp bags US$140 million for 180MW US PV project

News

MSEDCL launches tender for 5GW solar PV projects in India

News

SJVN signs offtake deals for 600MW of 1GW Rajasthan PV project

News

Raptor Maps: asset underperformance and equipment issues cost the solar sector US$4.6 billion in 2023

News

European grids in 19 countries lack over 200GW of capacity for solar by 2030

News

Nextracker inks deal to manufacture tracker components in Australia

News

Masdar connects 511MW solar projects to Uzbekistan’s grid

News

Canadian Solar posts “record” shipments and income in 2023, quarterly profits drop

News

BlackRock acquires 89MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US from Excelsior

News

Longroad closes financing on 220MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Successful bidders will enter into a PPA with MSEDCL for 25 years. Credit: MNRE

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has launched a tender to procure power from solar PV projects with a capacity of 5GW.

Successful bidders will enter a power purchase agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL. The power could be supplied from solar plants located in any part of India, and the PPA will be for 25 years. The projects will need to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In a tender document, MSEDCL said only commercially proven and operational technologies could be used in solar projects to minimise technology risks and achieve the timely commissioning of the projects. Project developers can use different technologies, including crystalline silicon or thin-film, with or without trackers. The technologies should be in accordance with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

Projects under construction and uncommissioned will be considered. Moreover, projects already commissioned but do not have any long-term PPA with any agency and selling power on short-term or merchant plant basis will also be eligible, in case these projects are not already accepted under any other central or state Schemes and do not have any obligations towards existing buyers.

The minimum project capacity needs to be 100MW at a single location. The tender bidders must also identify all land required for the project and submit tentative locations at the time of submission.

Prior to this tender, PV Tech reported that India’s Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) released new draft regulations for the tendering process as a whole. These regulations, which will be in effect from April 2024 to March 2027, split power generation facilities into “generic tariff” and “project specific tariff” categories, with solar projects in the latter category.

As solar tariffs will not be subject to annual regulation by the CERC, and will instead be determined on a case-to-case basis, there is the prospect that Indian solar tariffs will continue to rise, as developers seek greater financial assurances from the government as they look to develop projects.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
india, power purchase agreement, ppa, pv power plants, solar pv, tender

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

“We cannot line China’s pockets with US taxpayer dollars” – First Solar CEO says IRA needs trade defence to succeed

News

European Parliament approves law requiring solar installations in buildings

News

Sol Systems bags US$250 million for 189MW Illinois PV project

News

UL Solutions awards carbon footprint certification to Trina Solar’s Vertex modules

News

Longroad closes financing on 220MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024