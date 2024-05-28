Subscribe To Premium
N-type dominates and HJT maintains a premium in 16GW China Datang module tender

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

N-type dominates and HJT maintains a premium in 16GW China Datang module tender

Maxeon: Dutch court rejects ABC cell patent lawsuit against Aiko Solar

Recurrent Energy secures €674 million financing for solar and storage projects

Ørsted, JP Morgan close US$680 million financing for US solar and solar-plus-storage projects

Entergy Louisiana gets approval to add 3GW solar PV

Waaree to supply 445MW of modules to Statkraft for Indian project

Indian solar capacity up 400% in Q1 2024

Reviewing the performance of China’s big-five PV module producers

Pivot Energy, Rivian to build 60MW community solar in Illinois, US

Risen was shortlisted in the Datang tender for its HJT modules, which commanded a premium price compared to PERC and TOPcon. Image: Solar Media.

The annual module group procurement tender of China’s central state-owned enterprises is always something of a barometer, revealing the fierce competition within the industry over everything from module technology to pricing.

Recently, the results of state-owned utility China Datang Group’s 2024-2025 PV module procurement programme were announced. Divided into three batches, the total scale of this round of procurement reached 16GW.

According to the public notice, among the three batches, the first one is for n-type TOPCon PV modules, with an estimated procurement capacity of 13GW; the second one is for p-type PERC PV modules, with an estimated procurement capacity of 2GW; and the third one is for n-type HJT PV modules, with an estimated procurement capacity of 1GW.

In terms of module classification, n-type modules account for nearly 90% of the tender, reaching 14GW. Against the backdrop of the industry’s tendency of efficiency improvement, p-type capacity is being phased out at an accelerated pace.

Data Source: Datang Group Module Group Procurement Public Notice. Prepared by: PV Tech

This round of bidding has attracted competition from many well-known PV companies. Among them, in the TOPCon module sector, several PV companies including Jinko, Trina Solar, JA Solar, GCL, Chint and Tongwei have been shortlisted, with a quotation range of RMB0.845-0.8948/watt (US$0.117-0.122), and an average quotation of RMB0.852/W.

In the HJT module sector, three companies have been shortlisted – Risen Energy, Huasunsolar and Golden Solar – offering two bidding prices of RMB0.92/w and RMB0.958/W. The average bidding price is RMB0.951/W, which is a certain premium compared with PERC and TOPCon modules.

As early as January of this year, during China Huaneng Group’s 10GW PV module group procurement, HJT modules were, for the first time, tendered as a separate category, which sparked widespread industry discussion. It also marked the beginning of HJT modules being featured as an independent tender category.

“Despite the overall downward trend in module prices, HJT modules still maintain a relatively high premium, which also stems from customers’ recognition of the module performance. The advantages of HJT’s higher efficiency and lower LCOE are gradually being accepted by the market,” said Yinghong Zhuang, global marketing director of Risen Energy to PV Tech.

According to him, as of March 2024, Risen Energy has achieved a cumulative shipment of over 3GW of Hyper-ion HJT PV modules.

Read Next

Image: Aiko Solar.

Maxeon: Dutch court rejects ABC cell patent lawsuit against Aiko Solar

May 24, 2024
Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon has failed to sue fellow manufacturer Aiko Solar over alleged solar technology patent infringement.
Solar panels deployed on sandy ground in the Indian state of Rajasthan

Indian solar capacity up 400% in Q1 2024

May 24, 2024
Indian solar installations increased by over 400% in the first quarter of 2024 to the highest quarterly deployment levels in its history.
JinkoSolar manufacturing.
Premium

Reviewing the performance of China’s big-five PV module producers

May 24, 2024
Quarterly reports from China’s big-five PV module producers highlight the challenges PV manufacturers face in maintaining profitability.
US Congress Image: Pixabay

AD/CVD laws to create ‘significant disadvantage’ for SE Asian PV imports – CEA

May 23, 2024
The flurry of recent tariff changes for solar imports to the US is likely to make products from Southeast Asia less attractive to buyers, according to renewables analysis firm Clean Energy Associates (CEA).
Imeon Energy inverter

‘More work needed on cyber- and data security,’ says ESMC

May 22, 2024
The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has called on increasing work around inverters’ cyber- and data security.
Maxeon’s module production plant in Mexico. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon notified of Nasdaq non-compliance over financial reporting

May 22, 2024
Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon has received a notice of non-compliance from the Nasdaq stock exchange for failing to file its financial statements on time.

