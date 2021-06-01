Solar Media
News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

Daqo IPO plans edge forward as company forecasts 50% leap in sequential revenue

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

Sembcorp targets 10GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025

Robot assembly at one of JinkoSolar’s production facilities. Image: JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar has achieved a new record efficiency for a large-area n-type TOPCon monocrystalline solar cell, taking its efficiency to 25.25%.  

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) manufacturer said it had recorded a maximum conversion efficiency of 25.25%, a new record for a contact-passivated solar cell, a performance independently confirmed by China’s National Institute of Metrology.

Jinko said it was third time the manufacturer had set a new efficiency record in this field in less than a year, having achieved an efficiency of 24.9% in January. It tops the previous efficiency record of 25.09% set by LONGi last month, which was the first time an n-type TOPCon cell produced an efficiency rating beyond 25%.

Jinko achieved the record by making a number of upgrades to the cell process and fabrication of Czochralski silicon substrates, using a practical cell size of 267.4cm2. Further advancements were made to the manufacturer’s n-type wafer, passivating contract technologies, diffusion system, surface passivation, cell metallisation and other technologies.

The company added that the breakthrough also paved the way for the mass production of n-type TOPCon cells to take hold.

Hao Jin, chief technology officer at JinkoSolar, said each milestone recorded by the company was testament to its R&D capabilities.

Investment in n-type solar cell technologies and production efforts has continued to rise and PV Tech’s in-house market research team has forecasted them to dominate solar industry spending from 2024 onwards, with n-type cell capacity to exceed 15GW by the end of this year.

