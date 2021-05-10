Solar Media
News

LONGi Solar pushes n-type TOPCon cell to record 25.09% conversion efficiency

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania

Latest

LONGi Solar pushes n-type TOPCon cell to record 25.09% conversion efficiency

News

Decarbonising Japan: Challenges and opportunities for large-scale solar PV

Editors' Blog, Features

Spain’s Acciona to go ahead with IPO of renewables unit after strong Q1

News

ReneSola signs JV agreement with Eiffel Investment Group

News

N-type technology cycle to dominate PV industry spending from 2024

Editors' Blog, Features

SunPower backs policy tailwinds, new focus to drive install growth after Q1 dip

News

German developer wpd taps into Greek renewables market with 345MW solar pipeline

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures loan for 359MWp solar plant in Brazil

News

Ørsted completes first utility-scale solar-plus-storage system in US

News

BayWa r.e. profits from ‘brisk demand’ for solar modules in Europe

News
LONGi Solar’s module shipments for 2020 reached a record 24.53GW. Image: LONGi Solar.

LONGi Solar has set a new record conversion efficiency for an n-type monocrystalline bifacial TOPCon cell of 25.09%.

The company said the achievement, independently verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, represents the first time that the efficiency of a TOPCon cell based on a commercial size silicon wafer has exceeded 25%. 

The announcement comes months after JinkoSolar set a conversion efficiency record of 24.90% for its N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon solar cell.

“We are aiming to promote continuous upgrading of the PV industry, achieving higher efficiency and more sustainability,” said Li Hua, vice president and head of the cell R&D center of LONGi Solar, adding: “Improving cell conversion efficiency is the main channel for PV technology development.”

Between 2012 and 2020, LONGi invested almost RMB8 billion (US$1.2 billion) in research and development, helping it to accumulate a total of 1,001 patents. In January 2019, the company achieved 24.06% front conversion efficiency for a monocrystalline bifacial PERC solar cell, a record that still stands.

Last year saw LONGi Solar set a new industry shipment record to become the world’s largest PV manufacturer for the first time. Its total module shipments for 2020 reached 24.53GW, driven by its performance in the second half of the year, when external sales topped 17GW.

bifacial modules, c-si manufacturing, isfh, longi, longi solar, monocrystalline wafer, n-type mono, solar cell, topcon

