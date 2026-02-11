National Laboratory of the Rockies lays off 130 employees

“Earlier this week, the National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR) implemented workforce actions affecting 134 employees across the laboratory, including roles in both research and operations. These actions were taken to adjust to existing and projected funding levels and alignment with DOE priorities. We recognise the meaningful contributions of those impacted and the role they have played in advancing the laboratory’s work,” said a NLR spokesperson to PV Tech.

No details were given regarding which research programme has been affected by the job cuts.

US Representative, Brittany Pettersen, said: “Donald Trump has consistently put our federal workforce on the chopping block. These are people who work to make energy more affordable, conduct groundbreaking climate research, and keep our state up and running.

“Beyond being some of our country’s brightest minds, these are our community members, our neighbors who have families to support. Trump’s backwards agenda is going to undo the progress we’ve made to combat the climate crisis and have cascading effects on our economy. I’m deeply sorry to the employees whose livelihoods are now in jeopardy.”

The new round of layoffs comes two months after the US Department of Energy renamed the laboratory at the end of 2025, in a move to reflect the Trump administration’s “broader vision” of the organisation’s applied energy research, which traditionally focused on alternative and renewable energy sources.