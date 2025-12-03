Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

By Ben Willis
December 3, 2025
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Fraunhofer ISE tests medium voltage solar components to reduce costs and materials

News

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

News

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

News

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

News

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

News

Astronergy, JA Solar to ‘terminate’ patent disputes, reach cross-licencing agreement

News

AEMO charts Australia’s rooftop solar boom to 42.5GW by 2036

News

Voltage Energy on the implementation of virtual reality and the advantages of aluminum in the EBOS field

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NREL's campus facility in Golden, Colorado
NREL has been renamed and given a new remit beyond renewables. Image: National Laboratory of the Rockies

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has renamed the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) the National Laboratory of the Rockies.

A statement on the move said the new name reflected the Trump administration’s “broader vision” of the organisation’s applied energy research, which has traditionally focused on alternative and renewable energy sources.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The renaming is effective immediately and will be reflected in all public communications and official correspondence, the lab’s statement said.

Assistant energy secretary Audrey Robertson said: “The energy crisis we face today is unlike the crisis that gave rise to NREL. We are no longer picking and choosing energy sources. Our highest priority is to invest in the scientific capabilities that will restore American manufacturing, drive down costs and help this country meet its soaring energy demand. The National Laboratory of the Rockies will play a vital role in those efforts.”

“For decades, this laboratory and its scientific capabilities have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible and delivered impact to the nation,” said Jud Virden, laboratory director of the National Laboratory of the Rockies. “This new name embraces a broader applied energy mission entrusted to us by the Department of Energy to deliver a more affordable and secure energy future for all.”

NREL was founded in response to the 1973 oil crisis, beginning its work in 1977 under the name Solar Energy Research Institute. In 1991, it was elevated to national laboratory status under the presidency of George H.W. Bush and renamed NREL to reflect its broader range of work around renewable energy.

NREL has already been a victim of the Trump administration’s generally anti-renewables stance, with over 100 staff slashed from its headquarters in Golden, Colorado, earlier in the year.

Several staffers at the former NREL took to LinkedIn to express their reactions to the laboratory’s change of name and remit.

One, senior scientist Craig Perkins, wrote. “RIP NREL. It’s a sad day to see renewable energy officially de-emphasised at our lab. I feel bad for all the people who came here with renewable energy as a passion and who now have to make some hard choices about their futures. On the bright side, solar power and other renewable energies will eventually prevail over the current political winds, guaranteed. It just might be elsewhere.”

Another scientist, Lance M. Wheeler, wrote: “Most of us here came specifically to further the mission of deployment of renewable energy to decrease the cost of electricity and reduce our reliance on foreign sources of energy. I hope that mission will live beyond the name change.”

He highlighted, however, that the name change was in keeping with work the laboratory was already doing in areas beyond renewable energy, such as AI: “One rationale for the name change is that our work extends beyond renewables. I’m excited to share an excellent example of that type of work where we address how we will sense and process information in the future—a significantly growing need as we automate our vehicles and build our AI infrastructure.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
ai, doe, nrel, solar pv, trump, usa

Read Next

Image: Darren Miller (via LinkedIn).

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

December 3, 2025
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to AU$151 million (US$98 million) in conditional funding for Sunman Energy to establish a 500MW per annum solar module manufacturing facility in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales (NSW).
Image: AEMO.

AEMO charts Australia’s rooftop solar boom to 42.5GW by 2036

December 2, 2025
Australia's NEM faces a fundamental transformation as solar PV generation and BESS drive the transition to a low-emissions energy system.
Image: SEC.

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

December 1, 2025
Victoria's first state-owned solar-plus-storage project has reached a major construction milestone, with the installation of all 212,296 PV modules at the SEC Renewable Energy Park in Horsham, Australia.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

December 1, 2025
Multinational solar manufacturer Canadian Solar will assume direct control of its US solar PV and energy storage manufacturing operations, in a strategic move which may reduce its supply chain risks.
Midsummer-DUO-line-Auction

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

December 1, 2025
Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer will ship up to 200MW worth of manufacturing equipment to a planned thin-film solar PV manufacturing facility in Colombia.
Steven-Headshot-Nov-2025 crop
Premium

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

December 1, 2025
Steven Xuereb of Kiwa PI Berlin discusses the PV industry’s progress in addressing performance and reliability concerns around TOPCon technology.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

News

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

News

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

News

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

Voltage Energy on the implementation of virtual reality and the advantages of aluminum in the EBOS field

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy