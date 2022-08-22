Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Natixis leads US$360 million financing round for 360MW of distributed generation in Chile

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Natixis leads US$360 million financing round for 360MW of distributed generation in Chile

News

Maxeon ships 520MW of modules in Q2 as distributed generation unit boosts performance

News

LONGi more than doubles capacity at planned ingot, wafer facility to 46GW

News

ReNew reports US$1 million loss last quarter despite income jumping 50%

News

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

News

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

News

Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

News

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

News

Canadian Solar raises 2022 revenue guidance as module shipments jump

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

Editors' Blog, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
In the past three years Natixis has financed twelve PMGD projects in Chile with an investment of more than US$1.5 billion. Image: Thomas Griggs via Unsplash.

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) has led a US$360 million financing round for a Chilean PV portfolio consisting of more than 360MW.

The solar PV portfolio, sponsored by Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure) and CarbonFree Technology, is made up of 53 solar PV PMGD (Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuida in Spanish), which are distributed generation solar PV plants of less than 9MW with a regulated, stabilised price for exported power.

The solar portfolio includes 250MW of operating projects and 110MW currently in or about to enter construction, which will be fully operational in the second half of 2023.

The financing is comprised of a US$19 million credit facility, a US$71 million bridge-loan facility to fund ongoing costs and the remaining amount as private placement facility that will primarily be used to refinance existing bank debt and repay bridge-loan facility once the projects are completed.

Moreover, this will represent the largest PMGD portfolio financing in Chile both in terms of installed capacity and number of projects, according to the Natixis.

In the past three years, the company has financed twelve PMGD projects in Chile – including a US$87 million investment for 100MW with Sonnedix in 2020 and a similarly-structured deal with local developer CVE Chile the year before – with more than US$1.5 billion invested in the Latin American country’s distributed generation market.

Aitor Alava, managing director and head of infrastructure and energy finance for Latin America at Natixis CIB, said: “This successful series of transactions builds on our extensive track record of innovation in Latin America and solidifies our position as the ‘one-stop-shop’ for PMGD project developers seeking creative financing solutions.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
carbonfree technology, cc&l infrastructure, chile, distributed generation, natixis, pmgd, project financing

Read Next

Maxeon ships 520MW of modules in Q2 as distributed generation unit boosts performance

August 22, 2022
Maxeon exceeded both its volume and revenue guidance in Q2 2022 due to its distributed generation in the EU and the US utility-scale.

Korsail Energy secures investment to support 2GW solar and storage pipeline

August 15, 2022
US solar developer Korsail Energy has secured a development capital commitment from renewables investment fund SolRiver Capital.
PV Tech Premium

High irradiation and political stability the key drivers for Chile’s solar sector

August 10, 2022
PV Tech Premium looks at the main drivers that drove solar PV in Chile in the last years and has risen as one of the leaders in the region.

FTC Solar, AUI Partners team up to offer faster tracking services to sub-20MW DG projects in the US

August 9, 2022
Solar tracker maker FTC Solar and energy contractor AUI Partners have teamed up to provide solar tracking solutions for distributed generation (DG) projects under 20MW within an eight week time frame.

Brookfield Renewable invested US$3 billion in growth initiatives in Q2 alone

August 8, 2022
Renewables owner and operator Brookfield Renewable has recorded a strong second quarter and has deployed more than US$3 billion.

Chile awards 777GWh of renewables to two developers, 14.8% of total auctioned

August 8, 2022
Despite an initial selection of 15 bidders, Chile’s latest power auction awarded only two companies contracts, with 777GWh of solar PV co-located with energy storage and wind secured.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

News

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

News

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

News

Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022