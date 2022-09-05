Subscribe
Naturgy enters Australia’s PV market with hybrid solar-plus-storage project acquisition

By Andy Colthorpe
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Nextracker aims to harness Brazil’s knowledge of utility-scale solar with new R&D facility

Duke Energy completes final project in 700MW Florida PV portfolio, targets 1,500MW by 2024   

NREL researchers construct ‘highly efficient and stable’ perovskite solar cell

Sunnova aiming to develop ‘first-of-its-kind’ solar and storage ‘micro-utility’ in California

US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

Canadian Solar behind Zapaleri 253MWp successful bid in Chile’s July auction

Indian power trader NVVN looks to procure ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy resources

Scatec to construct 50MW solar PV plant in Botswana

Top global 10 solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

One of Naturgy’s existing solar projects, in Spain. Image: Naturgy.

Naturgy, a multinational energy company headquartered in Spain, has bought a large-scale hybrid solar-plus-storage project in development in Australia.

Global Power Generation, a joint venture (JV) company started by Naturgy and the Kuwait Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund in a 75:25 ownership split, has acquired the Cunderdin project from developer Sun Bred Power (SBP). Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Located in Western Australia, near the town of the same name, Cunderdin will combine 125MWdc(100MWac) of solar PV generation with 55MW/220MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) technology.

Connected to the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) electricity grid, it looks set to be a relatively rare early example of a large-scale hybrid plant with four hours of storage duration – most utility-scale BESS projects in the country to date have been one hour’ duration or less, with a more recent wave of 1.5 to 2 hour duration systems commissioned or in development.

Cunderdin marks Naturgy’s first entry into Australia’s solar PV market, although through Global Power Generation the company already has a portfolio of wind projects in the country.

To read the full version of this story, visit Energy-Storage.news.

australia, battery storage, development, hybrid projects, joint venture, project acquisition, project news, solar-plus-storage

