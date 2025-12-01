Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
News, Features, Interviews

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

By Ben Willis
December 1, 2025
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

India to increase solar PV module efficiency threshold in ALMM

News

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

News, Features, Interviews

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

News

European Patent Office revokes JA Solar multi-busbar PV patent in ‘good news’ for EU manufacturers

News

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

News

Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

News

How to build a solar-plus-storage project on a US Superfund site

Features, Interviews

4GW/5.12GWh Malaysia solar-plus-storage hub receives World Bank funding

News

Romanian TSO Transelectrica publishes new grid allocation rules for 2026

News

Solar Stewardship Initiative to establish copper supply assurance scheme

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
With quality and durability issues in technologies such as TOPCon a real risk, module buyers should push manufacturers as hard as possible on quality, says Kiwa PI Berlin’s Steven Xuereb.

As the solar industry continues its relentless march toward higher efficiency and lower costs, TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) technology has emerged as a frontrunner in the next generation of PV modules. However, with rapid adoption comes a host of challenges, particularly in the areas of performance and reliability.

Some of these issues will be under the microscope at our PV ModuleTech Europe conference starting this week in a session on TOPCon technology. Ahead of that, PV Tech spoke with one of the panellists in that discussion, Steven Xuereb, executive director of Kiwa PI Berlin, a leading testing and quality assurance provider for solar modules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The critical challenges: UVID takes centre stage

TOPCon technology has gained significant market share in recent years, but it has not been without its growing pains. Xuereb highlights one of the most pressing concerns that has come to light with TOPCon technology – ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID).

“The fact that TOPCon cells are more sensitive to UV degradation compared to previous technologies like PERC is a fact,” he explains. This sensitivity has been a focal point of industry discussions for the past two years, with a concerted effort underway to tackle the issue. “Module manufacturers have been slowly but surely making efforts to address that and reduce the level of degradation that we are seeing in laboratories when exposed to UV light.”

Xuereb elaborates that one of the complexities of the issue is around the so-called meta-stability of TOPCon cells, which means they degrade when stored in dark conditions but recover when re-exposed to light. “We’ve seen cases where exposing the modules to light again results in a recovery of one to two percent,” Xuereb explains. “So getting a full understanding of how TOPCon modules should be tested was a part of the puzzle that we had to understand.”

While UVID is the primary concern, mechanical reliability issues such as glass breakage also pose significant challenges,. Xuereb notes that thinner heat-treated glass used in many modern designs has led to problems, especially in regions prone to extreme weather conditions, such as hail.

“In the United States, modules with thinner glass are increasingly being rejected by insurers due to the high hail risk,” he says. This has prompted manufacturers to develop hail-resistant modules with thicker glass, but these come with added costs and logistical challenges. However, Xuereb emphasises that these mechanical issues are not exclusive to TOPCon modules and are more module-design-specific compared with the broader challenge of UVID.

Real-world impacts on performance and longevity

While laboratory tests have highlighted the vulnerabilities of TOPCon modules, the real-world impact of these issues is still being assessed. Xuereb highlights the challenges of drawing firm conclusions from the limited field data available and separating out TOPCon-specific performance issues that may be occurring from other forms of degradation.

“When you do have suspected performance issues in the field, there’s usually a combination of effects that are happening,” he explains. “So when we have a case where the operator is concerned about the performance of the plant and thinks that it might be related to the modules, when we do an investigation, there is a certain pattern of UV degradation that you can see with electroluminescence that is similar to other types of degradation.”

This pattern manifests as a “chessboard pattern” of darker and lighter cells, Xuereb continues. “That could be an indication of UVID, but there could also be other types of degradation that have potentially caused the performance loss that the operator has seen. So that’s been the challenge, and getting a handle on all of that field data that is slowly coming to light.”

Xuereb points to studies from the likes of Fraunhofer ISE that have begun to correlate lab-tested degradation with field-tested performance losses. However, he emphasises that the available data does not indicate that the industry is facing a widespread crisis: “There is a level of degradation, but we’re not seeing the industry crisis in terms of lots of operators in the industry claiming that they’ve got 5% degradation in the first year. We’re not hearing that. Is it because they’re hesitant to make such announcements, or is this because it’s not really happening on site?”

Are current testing and quality assurance protocols enough?

Testing standards are struggling to keep up with pace of technological change in the PV industry, says Xuereb. Image: Kiwa PI Berlin.

While the jury may still be out on the answer to that question, one certainty Xuereb says is that current testing standards for UV are not sufficient. The challenge, in a nutshell, is that new PV technologies are emerging and being mainstreamed at a faster pace than industry standards can keep up with them.

In the case of UV specifically, Xuereb says the IEC is currently revising its UV testing standards to better reflect the realities of TOPCon modules. “There’s a UV-specific working group working on technical specifications for UV test procedures,” Xuereb says. Although that hasn’t completed its work yet, Xuereb says there are already drafts in circulation defining parameters such as what dosage of UV to use in testing, what kind of stabilisation has to be done before and after testing to ensure accurate results and the levels of testing needed on the front versus the read side.

However, Xuereb generally accepts that international standards are lagging behind new technologies, largely due to the practical realities of forging agreements between a diverse international group of stakeholders with differing interests.

In the meantime, Kiwa PI Berlin and other testing bodies are adapting their protocols to address the unique challenges of TOPCon technology. Xuereb says PVEL, PI Berlin’s sister laboratory within the Kiwa family, has added stabilisation steps to account for the meta-stability of TOPCon cells, which, as previously outlined, can degrade in dark storage but recover when exposed to light. However, he admits that some tests, such as those for UVID, require extended timelines that are not always feasible for pre-deployment quality checks. “A full UVID test can take up to 30 days, which is challenging when you’re trying to approve a production batch quickly,” he notes.

Pushing for the best

Beyond testing, a further challenge for technical advisors such as Kiwa PI Berlin is persuading an industry as cost sensitive as solar to spend a little more time and money to push for the best it can get. “The issue is trying to convince both the manufacturer and the buyer that these tests are required and necessary. Who’s willing to pay for them? Who’s willing to wait for them?” Xuereb says.

The same applies to the bill of materials (BOM) used in the modules that ultimately end up in the field. “It’s one thing to do the test; it’s another to make sure that the modules that are being produced are using that same bill of materials, and nobody’s willing to make that commitment from the manufacturer’s side because the buyer isn’t willing to pay for it.”

This isn’t true of all parts of the market. Generally, Xuereb says larger developers and investors are more willing to spend a little more time and money to ensure they’ve managed any potential module-related risks as far as possible. However, there is also a significant portion of the market which isn’t.

“Most investors and project developers are limiting anything that may increase the price or the timeline on their project because they have many other financial parameters that they have to consider,” Xuereb says.

Pushing manufacturers on BOM requirements is often not something they’re willing to do out of fear that they are putting their whole project at risk in terms of economic viability and timing, Xuereb says. “So we still have a lot of our clients or potential clients who say, look, we’ll take what’s standard, then we’re not willing to pay an extra cent. We’re not willing to wait an extra month. We need these modules now, and we’ll take what we can get more or less as long as it takes the minimum requirements available to us.”

As such, this tension between cost and quality is nothing new in solar. The PV industry’s ability to find new ways to improve the technology and reduce costs has made solar one of the most cost-effective forms of power, but also exposes the industry to potential new reliability and performance issues.

“We are continuously repeating the same issues we’ve had in the industry since I’ve been involved in it, since the 2000s – not necessarily mistakes, but the same steps that are taken every single time. Every time we finally fully understand something, we change it again,” Xuereb says. “And no matter how cheap everything gets, it still needs to get cheaper. My wish would be to have maybe a little bit more stability in the industry for a longer period of time before we make such changes. But, unfortunately, that’s just not how the business works.”

Given these realities, Xuereb’s message to developers and investors is to undertake as much risk mitigation as possible with the resources available to them. Invest in quality, demand transparency and stay informed about the latest advancements in testing and materials.

“I always tell our clients to ask for it,” he emphasises. “Ask the module manufacturer for additional test reports, ask for a commitment to bill of materials. If you push on these things, you’d be surprised how willing they are to meet your requirements because it’s a super competitive environment for them as well. And so you do have leverage, even though I think many buyers think that they don’t.”

Steven Xuereb will be speaking at PV ModuleTech Europe starting in Málaga, Spain, tomorrow. For full details, click here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, europe, iec, kiwa pi berlin, Kiwa PVEL, pv modules, quality assurance, solar pv, standards, topcon

Read Next

Image: EBRD

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

November 28, 2025
The EBRD will invest in a 531MW solar PV portfolio in Romania from Israeli renewables company Nofar Energy.
A render of the Holosolis factory.

European Patent Office revokes JA Solar multi-busbar PV patent in ‘good news’ for EU manufacturers

November 28, 2025
The European Patent Office (EPO) has revoked a patent for a key solar cell manufacturing process, which has been hailed as “good news” for European solar PV manufacturing.
PotisEdge founder and president Minjie Shi makes a speech.

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

November 28, 2025
LONGi has acquired system integrator PotisEdge, and plans to launch an ‘Energy Storage One-Stop Solution’.
Huasun launches new heterojunction module with 2,000V system voltage

Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

November 28, 2025
Chinese module manufacturer Huasun Energy has launched a new heterojunction module with a 760 W output, a 2,000 V system voltage and 24.5% module efficiency.
malaysia hub

4GW/5.12GWh Malaysia solar-plus-storage hub receives World Bank funding

November 27, 2025
The World Bank will invest in a huge 4GW, 5.12GWh solar-plus-storage complex in Malaysia, which will form part of a pan-Southeast Asian power grid initiative.
The Dama solar project in Romania.

Romanian TSO Transelectrica publishes new grid allocation rules for 2026

November 27, 2025
Transelectrica has published new rules for the Romanian grid, setting out time frames for auctions involving new energy generation projects.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

News

European Patent Office revokes JA Solar multi-busbar PV patent in ‘good news’ for EU manufacturers

News

4GW/5.12GWh Malaysia solar-plus-storage hub receives World Bank funding

News

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

News

How to build a solar-plus-storage project on a US Superfund site

Features, Interviews

Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy