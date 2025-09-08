Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New alert system offers PV operators safeguard against hail damage

By Ben Willis

Latest

New alert system offers PV operators safeguard against hail damage

News

Vikram Solar secures 336MW module order for Khavda Project

News

ClearGen and Davis Hill invest US$150 million in US community and commercial solar

News

Philippines auction attracts 9.4GW in renewable energy bids

News

Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

News

Fraunhofer ISE, KAUST advance perovskite tandem cell passivation in ‘crucial step for industrialisation’

News

US ROUND-UP: ContourGlobal powers its first US solar plant, Arevon closes financing on 430MW PV in Missouri

News

Sale of Sunnova assets and business confirmed

News

Array Technologies’ trackers certified as compatible with 2,000V systems

News

Australia: Queensland utility-scale solar PV plants dominate best-performing list for August

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Vaisala’s new hail alert feature gives solar operators a 60-minute, site-specific warning of a coming hailstorm. Image: Vaisala Xweather.

Finnish forecasting provider Vaisala has launched a new hail alert system aimed at solar operators grappling with an increasingly costly problem for PV installations.

The new feature in Vaisala’s Xweather local forecasting platform offers solar energy operators site-specific warnings up to an hour before a hailstorm hits, allowing time for protection measures to be enabled.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

A report published in July by insurer AXIS Capital revealed that hail damage accounts for 55% of extreme weather-related claim costs for solar facilities in the US and Canada, with the average claim standing at US$58 million.

“This is a billion-dollar problem for the fast-growing industry. Hail may be impossible to stop, but with the right tools, we can see it coming and act decisively,” said Scott Mackaro, director of innovation and forecasting at Vaisala Xweather. “For solar operators, that’s the difference between a short-term decrease in output and a multi-million-dollar loss and lengthy downtime.”

The new feature in Vaisala Xweather combines traditional radar observations with proprietary lightning data to enable a precise hail alert up to one hour before the storm hits. According to Vaisala, hail always forms in thunderstorms, so tracking spikes in lightning activity offers an early indication of intensifying updrafts that lead to hail.

Vaisala said the new capability also offered an integration with solar tracking systems to enable operators to stow solar panels automatically when a hailstorm approaches. Many tracker systems now offer a ‘hail stow’ setting that rotates panels to a position that makes them less vulnerable to hailstone strikes. AXIS Capital estimates that a proper stow strategy can reduce hail-related damage claims by US$230,00 per megawatt.

“Every second counts when hail approaches,” said Jon Previtali, vice president at risk assessment advisory firm VDE Americas. “Though the solar industry has historically had a blind spot for implementing defences against hail, we now have proof that hail defences work as intended to prevent losses.”

Read a full interview with Jon Previtali on the growing problem of hail damage on PV Tech Premium here (subscription required).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
extreme weather, hail damage, hail stow, pv modules, pv power plants, trackers, us, usa, vaisala, vde

Read Next

Vikram Solar will use INR793.36 crore (US$95 million) from the IPO to build a 3,000MW solar cell and module facility.

Vikram Solar secures 336MW module order for Khavda Project

September 8, 2025
Vikram Solar has won a 336MW module supply agreement from L&T Construction for the 2.3GW Khavda solar park in Gujarat. 
davis hill development

ClearGen and Davis Hill invest US$150 million in US community and commercial solar

September 8, 2025
ClearGen has entered into a US$150 million partnership with Davis Hill to build 245MW of community and commercial solar projects in the US.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

Philippines auction attracts 9.4GW in renewable energy bids

September 8, 2025
A green energy auction in the Philippines has secured 9.4GW of renewable energy capacity subscriptions, of a target of 10.65GW.
Close-up of NX PowerMerge, Nextracker's new eBOS product

Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

September 5, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has launched a new electrical balance of systems (eBOS) trunk connector.
Arevon Energy's Vikings solar-plus-storage project.

US ROUND-UP: ContourGlobal powers its first US solar plant, Arevon closes financing on 430MW PV in Missouri

September 5, 2025
During a week of major US clean energy developments, ContourGlobal, PSE, Arevon, and Ameren Missouri advanced solar projects across four states in the US.
A rooftop solar installation.

Sale of Sunnova assets and business confirmed

September 5, 2025
Newly formed firm Solaris Assets has acquired the business operations and assets of Texas-based residential solar installer Sunnova.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

News

China’s top four solar manufacturers suffer US$1.54 billion in losses in H1 2025

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

India cuts GST on renewable energy components from 12% to 5%

News

Fraunhofer ISE, KAUST advance perovskite tandem cell passivation in ‘crucial step for industrialisation’

News

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.