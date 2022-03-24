Solar Media
News

New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital’s development plans after US$900m raise

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital’s development plans after US$900m raise

News

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

News

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

News

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

News

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

News

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

News

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

News

Atlas Renewable Energy switches on 244MWp solar PV project in Chile

News

Technology, manufacturing & profitability in the PV industry

Editors' Blog, Features

Total Eren, Chariot to develop 430MW renewables project for Zambian mine in latest collaboration

News
NEC is looking to retrofit all of its UK solar parks with 5-20MW battery energy storage systems. Image: NEC

NextEnergy Capital’s (NEC) recent US$896 million raise will allow it to move into less mature solar markets, developing projects at speed and realising value for investors as it draws on lessons from UK assets which are now undergoing a battery storage retrofit programme.  

Ross Grier, managing director of NEC in the UK, spoke with PV Tech Premium to discuss the company’s development plan, lessons learnt from past operations and what NEC is planning for its UK assets.

At the end of January, NEC raised US$896 million for its NextPower III ESG (NPIII ESG) fund – it had targeted US$750 million – that is aiming for 2.5GW of final installed capacity in OECD countries. NEC said NPIII ESG was the “largest OECD-focused solar infrastructure fund” in the world.

Grier says the fund is primarily focused on buying project rights and delivering projects with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors across OECD countries such as Portugal, Chile, Spain, Poland, North America, India and more.  

“We’re only investing in places where we really understand the market,” says Grier. “We have teams on the ground, we have experience on the ground, and we’re therefore able to realise the projects quickly and realise value for our investors through that diversified pool of assets.”

Indeed, NPIII ESG has already started investing and has an installed capacity of 742MW spread across 23 projects and two portfolios. It has assessed 35GW of projects and has a further 521MW under exclusivity, with 3GW under review, it said in a statement at the time.  

Grier explains that the vast majority of those assets would be solar PV but that NEC was also considering the use of other renewable technologies and battery storage.

He says some of the OECD markets are earlier in their renewables journey than the UK, where NEC is based, and therefore lessons can be drawn from previous operations when entering new international markets.

“We see a lot of opportunity in those international markets,” he says, “they generally speaking are earlier in their renewables journey than the UK market.”

“Once you really understand solar in those mature markets, you’re able to replicate those learnings and a load of those supply chain and realisation concerns are mitigated through previous experience.”

When it comes to the UK market, NEC has been very active lately. In December it secured backing from the UK Infrastructure Bank for a new 50:50 fund that aims to raise £500 million (US$663 million) to invest in subsidy-free solar power plants in the UK. Dubbed NextPower UK ESG (NPUK ESG), the ten-year infrastructure fund will be the UK’s largest subsidy-free solar investment fund, the company said.

Meanwhile, NEC is in the midst of a battery energy storage system (BESS) retrofitting programme across its UK sites as it considers “what the next wave of solar looks like in the UK,” says Grier.

Through its UK NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF), NEC has signed a £100 million (US$132 million) joint venture (JV) with EelPower which is targeting 250MW of storage assets and has already signed its first acquisition of a 50MW standalone utility scale BESS project in Fife, Scotland.

“The whole purpose of that vehicle is to think around standalone battery storage,” says Grier.

He says NEC was an early mover in the UK battery storage space – one of the world’s biggest storage markets – and that this length of involvement has given the company a granular understanding of market dynamics and how to monetise BESSs.

But standalone storage isn’t enough for NEC and the company is now looking to retrofit its 90 UK assets with 5MW-20MW BESSs, with planning permission already granted for one such project in its first batch of five retrofit sites.

“That will be a key… part of how we continue to grow the vehicle and bring that diversification out into the future,” says Grier, adding that the focus is currently on lithium ion batteries because they are tried-and-tested and bankable in a UK context.

In the longer-term, however, NESF will also be considering longer duration storage and how that can fit with its UK assets.

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

6 April 2022
With the rapid development of renewable energy technologies, the proportion of solar, wind and other renewable energy in the electrical systems of countries all over the world is increasing. Accordingly, the demand for energy storage systems is also rising. Until now, the vast majority of battery storage systems have used HVAC for air cooling and direct parallel connection of multiple battery racks to increase energy density. This has led to numerous problems, such as high auxiliary power consumption, inefficient heat dissipation and severe barrel effect, resulting in lower than anticipated project revenue. Sungrow's liquid cooled battery storage system is not only able to mitigate a number of the above problems, but is also able to provide a total system solution, from battery cabinets to MV transformers and from AC to DC coupling, to handle different applications across a range of scenarios. Join this webinar for an introduction to Sungrow’s global BESS footprint, the current problems and challenges for BESS, the design and key benefits of liquid cooled BESS, an understanding of how a liquid cooled BESS improves project economics, increases system equipment life and increases project revenue and more.
battery energy storage systems bess, bess, nesf, nextenergy, nextenergy capital, NPIII ESG, oecd

