News

NextEnergy Capital taps UK Infrastructure Bank for 1GW subsidy-free solar push

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

NextEnergy Capital taps UK Infrastructure Bank for 1GW subsidy-free solar push

News

ReNew pens Indian green hydrogen agreement, adds to list of solar developers eyeing production

News

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

News

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News

Yokogawa acquires renewables and DER software company PXiSE

News

New York finalises contracts for transmission project featuring 1.8GW of solar

News

Acciona Energia signs two green hydrogen deals for facilities in Australia and the Iberian region

News

Texans turning to rooftop solar, battery storage to counter threat of grid outages

Editors' Blog, Features

Enel Green Power names new North America lead

News
NextEnergy Capital’s 75MWp Llanwern project (pictured) in Wales was energised earlier this year. Image: NextEnergy Capital.

Solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Capital Group (NEC) has secured backing from the UK Infrastructure Bank for a new fund that aims to raise £500 million (US$663 million) to invest in subsidy-free solar power plants in the UK.

Dubbed NextPower UK ESG (NPUK ESG), the ten-year infrastructure fund will be the UK’s largest subsidy-free solar investment fund, according to NEC, and will have 1GW of generation capacity from around 30 PV projects when it is fully operational.

The UK Infrastructure Bank, launched by the country‘s government in June, plans to invest up to £250 million in NPUK ESG on a match-funding basis with the private sector.

Marking the first private sector transaction for the bank, it is providing financing to the initial seed assets of the fund comprising two operational solar farms with a combined capacity of 115MW.

“The launch of NextPower UK ESG marks an important milestone in bringing together capital from both the private and public sector to fund the next phase of evolution in the UK solar PV sector,” said Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO of NEC.

Founded in 2007, NEC has solar assets under management of around US$2.9 billion, across three investment vehicles.

For more on this story, visit sister site Solar Power Portal.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
finance, nextenergy capital, project financing, subsidy-free solar, UK Infrastructure Bank

