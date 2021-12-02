Solar Media
New York finalises contracts for transmission project featuring 1.8GW of solar

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

New York finalises contracts for transmission project featuring 1.8GW of solar

Acciona Energia signs two green hydrogen deals for facilities in Australia and the Iberian region

Texans turning to rooftop solar, battery storage to counter threat of grid outages

Enel Green Power names new North America lead

JinkoSolar pens 2GW Brazilian module supply deal

BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to ‘cross-sell’ solar and roofing products

What does the future hold for tracker manufacturers?

Wells Fargo makes maiden solar-storage tax equity investment

PV Price Watch: Shipping prices to fall in 2023 with new capacity coming online

Estonia’s Enefit Green eyes procurement of up to 500MW of solar modules

A community solar project in upstate New York. Image: Nexamp.

New York authorities have finalised contracts for an US$11 billion infrastructure project comprising 1.8GW of solar and 2GW of wind capacity that would deliver energy from upstate to New York City.

The Clean Path NY project would feature more than 20 solar and wind plants and a 174-mile underground transmission line.

Clean Path NY said it has signed an agreement with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and submitted the contract to the New York State Public Service Commission for approval. It is now subject to a public comment period until 7 February 2022.

The project is a partnership between renewables developers Invenergy and energyRe as well as the New York Power Authority.

A contract has also been finalised for another New York infrastructure project, dubbed Champlain Hudson Power Express, that would feature a 339-mile underground and underwater trans­mission project to deliver 1.25GW of hydropower from Canada to New York.

Both projects were selected earlier this year as part of New York’s efforts to have 70% of its electricity generation from renewables by 2030 before reaching a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040.

“If the largest city in the nation can rely on clean energy for power, any place can,” said New York’s major, Bill de Blasio. “New York is proving it’s possible to combat global warming and fight for climate justice by investing in water, wind and solar energy.”

Clean Path NY, invenergy, new york, new york state, nyserda, transmission

