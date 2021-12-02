New York finalises contracts for transmission project featuring 1.8GW of solar

A community solar project in upstate New York. Image: Nexamp.

New York authorities have finalised contracts for an US$11 billion infrastructure project comprising 1.8GW of solar and 2GW of wind capacity that would deliver energy from upstate to New York City.

The Clean Path NY project would feature more than 20 solar and wind plants and a 174-mile underground transmission line.

Clean Path NY said it has signed an agreement with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and submitted the contract to the New York State Public Service Commission for approval. It is now subject to a public comment period until 7 February 2022.

The project is a partnership between renewables developers Invenergy and energyRe as well as the New York Power Authority.

A contract has also been finalised for another New York infrastructure project, dubbed Champlain Hudson Power Express, that would feature a 339-mile underground and underwater trans­mission project to deliver 1.25GW of hydropower from Canada to New York.

Both projects were selected earlier this year as part of New York’s efforts to have 70% of its electricity generation from renewables by 2030 before reaching a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040.

“If the largest city in the nation can rely on clean energy for power, any place can,” said New York’s major, Bill de Blasio. “New York is proving it’s possible to combat global warming and fight for climate justice by investing in water, wind and solar energy.”