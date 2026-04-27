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New York opens tender to accelerate onshore renewables deployment

By Shreeyashi Ojha
April 27, 2026
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

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The programme is open to eligible renewable energy developers advancing mature large-scale projects. Image: Con Edison.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has launched a new land-based renewable energy solicitation to procure renewable energy certificates through a competitive process, supporting the development of onshore wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects. 

The competitive solicitation, titled RESRFP26-1, is designed to procure renewable energy certificates from eligible mature projects, including land-based wind, hydroelectric and solar energy projects.  

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It targets mid-to-late-stage developments that are ready to begin construction, with a particular focus on projects positioned to benefit from expiring federal clean energy tax credits. It is open to eligible renewable energy developers advancing mature large-scale projects. 

“By supporting additional land-based renewable energy projects at a time when we are facing significant federal headwinds, we continue to grow an already substantial renewables pipeline – furthering New York’s energy independence and keeping our focus on energy affordability,” said Doreen Harris, CEO, NYSERDA. 

The process will be conducted in two steps, beginning with eligibility screening followed by submission of non-price and price bid components. The solicitation incorporates design features from previous procurements, including provisions on component cost indexing, labour standards, stakeholder engagement, disadvantaged community commitments and agricultural land preservation. NYSERDA has also streamlined bid requirements to accelerate contracting timelines. 

Projects must submit eligibility documentation by 19 May 2026, followed by non-price bid components due on 25 June and price proposals due on 30 July. Conditional award notifications are expected in September 2026, with final contract announcements to follow upon execution. 

According to NYSERDA, New York’s current large-scale renewable energy pipeline includes 61 projects across solar, land-based wind, hydroelectric and offshore wind, expected to deliver more than 9GW of clean power. The authority said the projects supported under this solicitation are expected to drive billions in clean energy investment and create thousands of jobs across the state’s clean energy economy. 

New York advanced its clean energy strategy through a series of policy and planning milestones aimed at scaling both solar and storage capacity. 

The New York State Senate passed the Accelerate Solar for Affordable Power (ASAP) Act, setting a target of 20GW of distributed energy capacity by 2035. In parallel, the New York State Energy Planning Board published a draft state energy plan in July 2025, outlining a 15-year outlook to 2040 with goals of 35GW of solar PV and 9.4GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) by 2040. 

The state also exceeded its previous ambition, reaching 6GW of distributed solar a year ahead of its 2025 target

In September 2025, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) issued its ninth request for proposals (RfP) for new renewable energy capacity, announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, to further accelerate the deployment of clean energy projects across the state. 

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