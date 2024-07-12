Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

By George Heynes
Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar farm revealed

News

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

News

Huawei ushering in new era of smart renewable energy generators

News

BayWa r.e. sells 95MW Spanish solar PV project to Encavis AG

News

Calls for enhanced cybersecurity measures for European solar

News

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

News

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

News

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

News

A new concept in floating solar trackers

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Visualisation of the Lincoln University agriPV solar farm. Image: Lincoln University.
Visualisation of the Lincoln University agriPV solar farm. Image: Lincoln University.

Lincoln University revealed plans on Wednesday (10 July) to develop New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agrivoltaic (agriPV) solar farm.

According to the university, the 1.5MWp solar installation, comprising approximately 2,800 PV modules, will “demonstrate how productive land can be optimised to grow high-value horticulture crops while generating commercial-scale solar energy”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The rows of bifacial PV panels will be mounted on an east-west tracking system, with two different height configurations. This will allow for commercial crop production alongside and underneath the panel structures. The system will generate around 2.3GWh of renewable energy per year.

Next to the main array, a second smaller array will be dedicated to multi-use research as its main function, with complete manual control, different height and panel configurations, and different panel technologies.

Subject to resource consent, the project will be constructed on a four-hectare parcel of university-owned land adjacent to the campus at the corner of Springs and Ellesmere Junction Road.

Scheduled for completion in mid-2025, the energy farm will increase the University’s total generating capacity to approximately 3.56GWh, covering 18% of the campus’s annual electricity requirements after the heating system upgrade to 100% electric power.

Lincoln University’s chief operating officer, Susie Roulston, said the Lincoln University Energy Farm is key to the University’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon zero by 2050.

“Our multi-disciplinary approach has enabled decarbonisation and a novel agriPV system. The Lincoln University campus is both an exemplar of sustainable practices and a showpiece for transformative land use,” Roulston said.

The university said that the project will be the “first demonstration of high-value agriPV in Aotearoa, New Zealand”, adding that “while livestock grazing is commonly practised within solar installations locally and internationally, this approach is primarily for the purpose of managing grass growth and is relatively low-value”.

New Zealand’s agriPV landscape

As mentioned by the university, although this is the first project exploring “high-value” agriPV, it is not the first solar farm to be developed that incorporates agriPV. Instead, multiple projects have added this into their plans.

For instance, New Zealand solar developer Lodestone Energy revealed in late June 2024 that it would build a 220MW agriPV project on the country’s South Island.

The project will cover 340 hectares, around 1.5% of the total Haldon Station farmland, and Lodestone plans to begin construction next year. While the company did not specify which modules would be used for the project, it will add to a growing portfolio of solar projects in operation, with Lodestone currently operating the 33MW Kaitaia project and the 32MW Rangitaiki project on the country’s North Island.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
agriPV, agrivoltaics, livestock, new zealand, pv modules, solar pv, tracking

Read Next

Dimension Energy

Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

July 11, 2024
Dimension Renewable Energy has announced a new name and a plan to operate 500MW community solar projects by the end of next year.
The Powell Creek solar project from Avangrid. Image: Avangrid

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

July 11, 2024
US energy project developer Avangrid has installed the first modules at its 202MWdc/150MWac Powell Creek PV project in Putnam County, Ohio.
LONGi headquarters

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

July 11, 2024
Three Chinese solar manufacturers - LONGi, Tongwei, and Aiko Solar - have reported losses in the first half of the year due to increased competition.
Credit: SolarPower Europe

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

July 11, 2024
Europe imported around 33GW of solar PV modules from China in the first four months of 2024, representing 43% of total Chinese module exports, according to US energy analyst Clean Energy Associates (CEA).
Soltec floating tracker system
Premium

A new concept in floating solar trackers

July 11, 2024
Simon Yuen takes a close look at Soltec’s floating solar tracker, which the company says is based on naval design principles.
Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy inks solar PV PPA for 115MWp project in Spain

July 10, 2024
The PPA will allow GKN Automotive to source power from Recurrent Energy's Rey I solar PV project located in Seville, Spain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

News

Recurrent Energy inks solar PV PPA for 115MWp project in Spain

News

Iberdrola signs PPA with Burger King, supplies power from 553MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

CEA: AD/CVD could raise US-made PV prices by 15 cents/watt

News

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024