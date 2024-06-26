Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lodestone Energy to build 220MW agriPV project in New Zealand

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Lodestone Energy to build 220MW agriPV project in New Zealand

News

Brookfield advances €6.1 billion acquisition of French IPP Neoen

News

Waaree to supply 412.5MWp of p-type modules for Juna project in India

News

Pre-assembled solar bridges energy gaps and challenges large-scale traditions

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

NorSun to build 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma

News

‘Excellent manufacturing cost and efficiency ratios’: JinKo on its work in Europe at Intersolar 2024

Features, Interviews

AEMO: 2024 ISP calls for AU$16 billion investment into grid for Australia to reach net zero

News

Australian electricity retailer AGL could create solar PV recycling facility at NSW ‘Energy Hub’

News

GreenRock Energy and Solarvest to build 1GW solar projects in Malaysia and Taiwan

News

Japan needs to triple renewables capacity to 363GW by 2035, RE100 says

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
lodestone energy
Lodestone Energy has announced four solar projects on New Zealand’s South Island as part of its second phase of projects. Image: Lodestone Energy.

New Zealand solar developer Lodestone Energy has announced a partnership with the Haldon Station farm to build a 220MW agrivoltaic (agriPV) project in New Zealand, on its South Island.

The project will cover 340 hectares, around 1.5% of the total Haldon Station farmland, and Lodestone plans to begin construction next year. While the company did not specify which modules would be used at the project, it will add to a growing portfolio of solar projects in operation, with Lodestone currently operating the 33MW Kaitaia project, and the 32MW Rangitaiki project, on the country’s North Island.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Lodestone has sought to expand its portfolio through two phases, the first of which saw five projects fully funded in 2022. The second phase, of which the Haldon project is a part, includes three other projects on South Island that the company aims to commission by 2026.

“We believe, from research and observation on other well-planned developments on the property, that the partial shade and shelter from the panels will result in a beneficial effect on the lands below and will result in revegetation of the original native fauna and flora,” explained Paddy Boyd, who has managed the Haldon Station farm for 42 years.

Boyd also noted that the 340 hectares given over to the solar project will be separated from the farm’s flora and fauna to allow for “full regeneration” of the area’s grasses, which Lodestone notes has suffered from wind erosion and pest infiltration in the past.

This combination of electricity generation from solar sources, and the effective management of the land, is a core component of agriPV, which has seen increased attention in recent months. Last year, the European Commission noted that the use of agriPV could single-handedly meet Europe’s solar deployment targets until the end of the decade. However, in the months since, Italy has banned new agriPV projects, raising questions about the future of the practice in the country.

agriPV, agrivoltaics, asia, haldon station, lodestone energy, new zealand, pacific, projects

Read Next

Image: Waaree

Waaree to supply 412.5MWp of p-type modules for Juna project in India

June 26, 2024
Waaree Energies will supply modules for Juna Renewable Energy’s 412.5MWp project currently under construction in India.
autowell
Sponsored

‘We see customers focusing on hybrid solutions’: Autowell on its work at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 21, 2024
PV Tech speaks to Autowell about some of its successes in recent years, and how it plans to expand its footprint into new markets.
grew energy

‘Trying to be independent’: Grew Energy on the drive towards supply chain independence at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 20, 2024
Greater supply chain independence is a priority for companies in the solar sector, according to Hardeep Singh at Intersolar Europe 2024.
soltec

Soltec sells 813MW of trackers in Q1, driving record revenues

June 18, 2024
Soltec has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which include revenues of €121 million (US$130 million).
bsw solar

Germany installs over 5GW of new solar capacity in first four months of 2024, breaking record

June 18, 2024
Germany installed more than 5GW of new solar capacity in the first four months of this year, according to trade association BSW Solar.
hypontech
Sponsored

‘The competition is getting fierce’: Hypontech on global competition in the PV sector

June 17, 2024
At SNEC 2024 last week, PV Tech spoke to John Zhang, deputy general manager of inverter manufacturer and smart energy provider Hypontech.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GreenRock Energy and Solarvest to build 1GW solar projects in Malaysia and Taiwan

News

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Meyer Burger starts module production in Arizona, secures 600MW PV supply

News

‘It’s cheating when you copy other people’s technology’ – Maxeon CEO on technology patent lawsuits – Part 2

Features, Interviews

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

New York approves onshore renewables solicitations alongside energy storage plan

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024