Acciona turns Spain’s first grid-connected floating solar farm into PV testbed

The demonstrator project will assess a variety of different components and deployment types. Image: Acciona.

Acciona has completed Spain’s first grid-connecting floating solar farm, utilising it as a testbed for new technologies and deployment variations.

The project developer this week inaugurated the 1.1MWp Sierra Brava floating solar project, located on the Sierra Brava reservoir in Cáceres, Extremadura, among Spain’s hottest destinations for solar deployment.

Acciona said the project will study a rage of different technological solutions for floating solar projects. Different module types have been selected for use, alongside five separate floating solar structures used in different layouts, orientation and inclination.

Module-level performance will then be assessed alongside the installation and maintenance cost of each solution, allowing Acciona to identify the best or most ideal combination for the development of future floating solar plants.

Although Acciona has not disclosed any specific manufacturers of the modules or other components used in the project, nor has the developer responded to requests for comment by PV Tech, bifacial panels are among those being used.