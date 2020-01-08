AST bags volume order for high-efficiency PERC solar cell measurement systems

“This order is Aurora’s first from the largest solar cell manufacturer in the world. Combined with our existing business with the top-tier manufacturers, this continues to solidify Aurora’s position as the dominant player in our field,” said Gordon Deans, Aurora’s Chief Executive Officer. Image: LONGi Solar

Inline solar cell measurement equipment specialist Aurora Solar Technologies (AST) has secured a new volume order for PERC solar cell measurement systems from what it said was the largest manufacturer of high-efficiency PERC solar cells.

The new order is for 14 of its DM measurement systems, which would be shipped later in the current fiscal quarter.

Last October, AST received a repeat order for 13 DM measurement systems for PERC cell production.