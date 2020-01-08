AST bags volume order for high-efficiency PERC solar cell measurement systems

More in News, Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials, Cell Processing, Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Inline solar cell measurement equipment specialist Aurora Solar Technologies (AST) has secured a new volume order for PERC solar cell measurement systems from what it said was the largest manufacturer of high-efficiency PERC solar cells.

The new order is for 14 of its DM measurement systems, which would be shipped later in the current fiscal quarter.

“This order is Aurora’s first from the largest solar cell manufacturer in the world. Combined with our existing business with the top-tier manufacturers, this continues to solidify Aurora’s position as the dominant player in our field,” said Gordon Deans, Aurora’s Chief Executive Officer.

Last October, AST received a repeat order for 13 DM measurement systems for PERC cell production.

