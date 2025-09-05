Array Technologies’ trackers certified as compatible with 2,000V systems

“As the industry moves toward 2,000V architectures to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, our tracking systems are already equipped to meet these evolving needs,” said Aaron Gabelnick, chief strategy and technology officer at Array.

Gabelnick’s comments, and Array’s investment into higher-voltage trackers, come as the solar industry looks to break the 2,000V threshold. As Liam Coman, solar market analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights, told PV Tech Power earlier this year, higher voltages enable systems to transmit more power in a more efficient manner, while reducing the number of components required on-site, lowering costs and complexity.

Indeed, Brian Nelson, renewables segment leader at engineering firm ABB, told PV Tech Premium that the solar industry is “right on the precipice of another change,” to 2,000V becoming the industry standard, and suggested that those in the sector are looking even beyond this as they aim to make operations even more efficient.

The announcement of Array’s tracker’s compatibility with 2,000V systems follows strong financial performance for the company in the second quarter of this year, which saw revenue grow to US$362.2 million.