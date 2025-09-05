Subscribe To Premium
Array Technologies’ trackers certified as compatible with 2,000V systems

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Americas

Sale of Sunnova assets and business confirmed

Australia: Queensland utility-scale solar PV plants dominate best-performing list for August

India cuts GST on renewable energy components from 12% to 5%

Fraunhofer ISE completes testing on grid-forming inverters, to publish results next month

Governor Newsom signs executive order to accelerate projects at risk of losing IRA support

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

Highland Materials to begin polysilicon plant construction in H2 2026

Waaree Energies acquires 64% stake in transformer maker Kotsons

Biden tariff moratorium ‘single worst policy’ for US solar supply chain

Array Technologies' trackers.
Intertek tested the DuraTrack and OmniTrack systems, and found that they comply with UL 3703 and UL 2703. Image: Array Technologies.

US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has announced that two of its tracking systems are compatible with 2,000V solar systems.

UK-headquartered testing house Intertek tested the company’s DuraTrack and OmniTrack systems, and found that both comply with UL Solutions’ certifications 3703 and 2703 for 2,000V systems “without requiring additional modifications”. UL 3703 is the current industry standard for solar trackers, while UL 2703 is the standard for mounting systems, and includes both ground-mount and rooftop PV.

“As the industry moves toward 2,000V architectures to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, our tracking systems are already equipped to meet these evolving needs,” said Aaron Gabelnick, chief strategy and technology officer at Array.

Gabelnick’s comments, and Array’s investment into higher-voltage trackers, come as the solar industry looks to break the 2,000V threshold. As Liam Coman, solar market analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights, told PV Tech Power earlier this year, higher voltages enable systems to transmit more power in a more efficient manner, while reducing the number of components required on-site, lowering costs and complexity.

Indeed, Brian Nelson, renewables segment leader at engineering firm ABB, told PV Tech Premium that the solar industry is “right on the precipice of another change,” to 2,000V becoming the industry standard, and suggested that those in the sector are looking even beyond this as they aim to make operations even more efficient.

The announcement of Array’s tracker’s compatibility with 2,000V systems follows strong financial performance for the company in the second quarter of this year, which saw revenue grow to US$362.2 million.

2000v, americas, array technologies, high voltage, intertek, operations and maintenance, trackers, UL Solutions, us

News

