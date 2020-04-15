Canadian Solar responds to ‘meritless and unfounded’ Solaria patent infringement claims

Canadian Solar responded to the Solaria patent infringement claims on April 14, 2020, regarding its IP on shingled-cell solar modules. Image: Solaria

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has dismissed patent infringement claims regarding its IP on shingled-cell solar modules made by Solaria as "meritless and unfounded".

The SMSL member stated that it believed, “the claims in Solaria's complaint are meritless and unfounded. Canadian Solar is working closely with its legal counsel and will vigorously defend against the claims made by Solaria.”

The company also noted for the first time that it claimed to have been awarded 95 patents in various but unspecified countries that specifically related to its own shingled-cell designs and inventions. The company also noted that it had an additional 75 patent applications that were in patent review processes.

Canadian Solar also said that it had received an additional 1,519 patents for other innovations in the area of solar power generation and energy storage.

In Canadian Solar’s 2020 annual financial report the company noted that as of March 31, 2019 it had 1,205 patents and 538 patent applications pending in China. The company stated that it had seven US patents, including one design patent and five European patents, including four design patents.