Construction starts on Chile’s first solar-storage project, featuring LatAm’s largest battery

AES-Siemens joint venture company Fluence will provide its Sunstack battery storage systems (pictured) to the project. Image: Fluence.

AES Gener has broken ground on a 112MW / 560MWh battery energy storage project in Chile, said to be Latin America’s largest such facility to date.

The system, also hailed as Chile’s first solar-plus-storage project, will be capable of storing energy generated from nearby solar and wind facilities for up to five hours.

AES Gener, the local subsidiary of multinational power generation and distribution firm AES Corporation, will develop the project, to be paired with 253MW of renewable generation. That will include the 180MW Andes Solar II B project, under construction in Antofagasta, Chile.

Andes Solar II B will be built with 10MW of modular, prefabricated solar PV panels and 170MW of bifacial solar PV panels of the type AES Gener has already deployed in the 80MW Andes Solar II A project which has already begun construction.

The solar energy to be integrated into the national electricity system with the batteries will be built on mountain ranges in Antofagasta in the Atacama Desert, enjoying a combination of high solar irradiance at relatively low temperatures.

For more on this story, please visit our sister publication Energy-Storage.news.