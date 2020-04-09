COVID-19: Manz to restart manufacturing operations in Germany

Around 75 percent of the personnel capacity at both locations would be focused on processing previously booked orders. Image: Manz

PV and electronics equipment manufacturing and automation specialist Manz AG is planning to resume manufacturing operations at its German sites after the Easter break, having closed three weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manz said that its German locations in Reutlingen and Tübingen would restart operations but not to full working capacity, due to travel restrictions – notably at customer sites – and limits on people assembly numbers.

The company added that safety measures (short-time working and separate shifts) in place meant around 75 percent of the personnel capacity at both locations would be focused on processing previously booked orders.

According to Manz, an R&D site in Italy will continue to work from the home office until further notice due to Italian exit restrictions.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG said, “All of our clients are continuing the projects they have already commissioned at Manz. We are in regular contact with our clients with regards to upcoming project orders and expect further orders to be made in the near future. So the main thing for us now is to look ahead again."

Manz management team will also waiver an unspecified portion of salaries to contribute to securing jobs at the production locations.