COVID-19: Manz to restart manufacturing operations in Germany
Around 75 percent of the personnel capacity at both locations would be focused on processing previously booked orders. Image: Manz
PV and electronics equipment manufacturing and automation specialist Manz AG is planning to resume manufacturing operations at its German sites after the Easter break, having closed three weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manz said that its German locations in Reutlingen and Tübingen would restart operations but not to full working capacity, due to travel restrictions – notably at customer sites – and limits on people assembly numbers.
The company added that safety measures (short-time working and separate shifts) in place meant around 75 percent of the personnel capacity at both locations would be focused on processing previously booked orders.
According to Manz, an R&D site in Italy will continue to work from the home office until further notice due to Italian exit restrictions.
Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG said, “All of our clients are continuing the projects they have already commissioned at Manz. We are in regular contact with our clients with regards to upcoming project orders and expect further orders to be made in the near future. So the main thing for us now is to look ahead again."
Manz management team will also waiver an unspecified portion of salaries to contribute to securing jobs at the production locations.
PV Tech has set up a dedicated tracker to map out how the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting solar supply chains worldwide. You can read the latest updates here.
If you have a COVID-19 statement to share or a story on how the pandemic is disrupting a solar business anywhere in the world, do get in touch at jrojo@solarmedia.co.uk or lstoker@solarmedia.co.uk.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
Also read...
-
European solar fears power price plunge may dampen subsidy-free prospects
-
India postpones roll-out of approved manufacturer list for state-backed solar
-
Global solar project M&A activity immune to pandemic impacts in Q1 – Mercom
-
Wood Mackenzie lowers global solar demand forecast on COVID-19 impact
-
SNEC 2020 rearranged for mid-October
Comments