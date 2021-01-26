Daqo to hit highest quarterly polysilicon production and sales levels before pause

Daqo New Energy is forecasting to reach its highest production and sales levels in reporting fourth quarter and full year results.

Updated guidance from the company puts fourth quarter polysilicon production between the range of 20,500MT to 21,000MT, the highest quarterly production rate for the company.

As a result, full year polysilicon production has been guided to be in the range of 76,700MT to 77,200MT, another company record.

Polysilicon sales volume is also expected to be at record highs. Daqo noted fourth quarter polysilicon sales volumes would be in the range of 23,000MT to 23,200MT and full-year sales volumes in the range of 74,700MT to 74,900MT.

Daqo secured last polysilicon supply deals in late 2020 as technically sold out for next two years.

With around 80,000MT of existing polysilicon capacity, major orders securing the vast majority of its polysilicon supply, and new capacity expansions not expected to come onstream until 2022, Daqo looks set to experience limited production and sales growth (excluding potentially higher ASPs) due to market demand this year.