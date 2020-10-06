FuturaSun hits 1GW module assembly production target

FuturaSun already has a 550MW manufacturing partnership with SPIC, which has been producing high-efficiency PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) modules, its mainstream product as well as its next-Generation 'ZEBRA' modules using large-area n-type monocrystalline IBC (Interdigitated Back Contact) cell technology, developed and licenced by ISC Konstanz. Image: FuturaSun

Italian headquartered FuturaSun has officially opened its second PV module assembly plant with a capacity of 500MW in collaboration with manufacturing partner, State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC) in Taizhou, China.

FuturaSun already has a 550MW manufacturing partnership with SPIC, which has been producing high-efficiency Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) modules, its mainstream product, as well as its next generation 'ZEBRA' modules using large-area n-type monocrystalline Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) cell technology, developed and licensed by ISC Konstanz.

FuturaSun said that the new assembly plant has two highly automated assembly lines, designed specifically for the current suite (166mm to 210mm) of large-area p-type mono-wafers to produce modules with 2120mm x 1050mm dimensions and half-cut cells and advanced interconnects.

Alessandro Barin, CEO of FuturaSun stated, “2020 is being a challenging year, but the experience we made in 2010, when we were only two years old, taught us not to be afraid of crises but to transform them into opportunities. We closed 2019 with a three-digit increase in turnover. Even during the lockdown, we kept going, designing and launching three new modules, bringing renewable energy to new countries, organising virtual fair trades in multiple languages. In a race against the clock and despite the challenges this odd year has thrown at us, we have even doubled our production capacity.”

FuturaSun also noted that in recent months the company had issued mini-bonds worth €1.5 million with German bank, Volksbank to support business development through 2022.



SPIC is one the largest China state owned utilities and PV power plant project developers and has its own advanced manufacturing operations.