Hevel proves heterojunction solar modules popular in PV power plants
Russia-based high-efficiency heterojunction solar module producer, Hevel had met all of its 2019 production and shipment targets, supported by a number of utility-scale PV power plant projects across Russia and Kazakhstan.
Hevel reported that its manufacturing plant in Novocheboksarsk produced 698,000 of heterojunction technology (HJT) solar modules in 2019, equating to a manufacturing capacity of 229 MW.
In June 2019, Hevel had expanded production capacity to 260MW and started production of 72-cell bifacial HJT modules with power outputs of up to 420Wp.
As a result, Hevel could be seen as the largest volume producer of high-efficiency heterojunction cells and modules in Europe.
Due to the cell-efficiency improvements and technology optimization, Hevel said it had achieved average module peak power outputs of 316W for mono-facial HJT modules and 375W for bifacial modules, not considering the bifaciality factor.
The company noted that it had supplied HJT modules to a number of PV power plant projects in Russia in 2019. These included the Elshanskaya PV power plant (15MW) and Dombarovskaya PV power plant (33.5 MW) in Orenburg region.
Another 33.5 MW used its modules in the build of the Yashkul PV power plant in the Republic of Kalmykia as well as the 40MW Ust-Koksa PV power plant and 10MW Chemal PV power plant in the Altai Republic of Russia.
Shipments to Kazakhstan included the Nura PV power plant and some C&I and residential projects in 2019.
Hevel had teamed with Meyer Burger on HJT and interconnect technologies.
