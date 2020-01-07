JinkoSolar lands 150MW Cambodia solar supply deal

Image: JinkoSolar.

Leading module manufacturer JinkoSolar is to supply 150MW worth of its high-efficiency Cheetah solar panels for projects in Cambodia.

Jinko has landed contracts with two developers bringing forward three projects in the Southeast Asian country, cementing its status in the region.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member said its high-efficiency Cheetah modules were well suited to hot and humid nations like Cambodia given their high resistance to PID and low temperature coefficient.

The projects include a 60MW solar farm and a 30MW array in Krakor district, as well as an additional 60MW project in Kampong Chhnang.

All three projects form part of the Cambodian government’s initiative to cater for increasing energy demand. Power demand in the country is set to soar from 1.5GW today to 2.8GW by the end of next year.

2019 proved to be a banner year for solar in Cambodia. In May, state utility Électricité du Cambodge (EDC) unveiled plans to bring forward a 100MW solar complex, dubbed as Cambodia’s National Solar Park, near the country’s capital of Phnom Penh.

A 60MW swathe of that project was tendered for by EDC in September, prompting a record-low bid of US$38.77/MWh from Thailand-based developer Prime Road.