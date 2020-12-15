JinkoSolar’s key senior management resign from holding company to pre-IPO operating subsidiary

Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar said that many of its senior management team have resigned positions in the NYSE listed JinkoSolar Holding Co ahead of the Chinese IPO of its main business unit, Jinko Solar Co (Jiangxi Jinko) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market).

The management position shift was made to comply with STAR Market legal requirements, according to the company.

JinkoSolar noted that the resignations included Kangping Chen, CEO, Gener Miao, CMO, Dr. Jiun-Hua Allen Guo, COO, Shaoguo Ji, chief human resources officer and Dr. Hao Jin, CTO, all effective immediately.

The chairman of JinkoSolar, Xiande Li, had been appointed as chief executive officer of JinkoSolar Holding, also with immediate effect.

The changes would not impact JinkoSolar’s business operations, according to the company.