Jolywood shipping major order of nTOPCon bifacial modules to Oman Ibri II PV project

China-based PV backsheet and high-efficiency PV manufacturer Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co has started deliveries of its n-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) high-efficiency bifacial solar modules to the 500MW-plus Oman Ibri II venture, a PV project being built by ACWA Power.

Jolywood is supplying 458MW of nTOPCon bifacial modules to the project, its largest single order for this technology, after supplying a 125MW batch to an Oman Marubeni project in 2019.

The Oman Ibri II 500MW PV project consortium includes ACWA Power, Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC), and Alternative Energy Projects Co. (AEPC) in agreement with the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (“OPWP”). ACWA Power is the lead investor in the project.

PV manufacturer Jolywood had previously achieved a conversion efficiency of 23.2% at the end of 2019. A new 0.3% higher efficiency cell was achieved with an optimised homogeneous boron emitter, featuring Al2O3/SiNx as passivation films and a metallisation process for better contact, according to the company. As a production-ready process, Jolywood used n-type 158.75mm x 158.75 (G1) silicon wafers to achieve the recent record conversion efficiency.

Jolywood noted that its n-type modules had a low temperature coefficient and a module bifaciality in the range of 80-85%, achieving 20% higher bifacialty than p-type bifacial products.