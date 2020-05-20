Judge grants temporary block to Mexico’s renewable restrictions – reports

Below are the highlights of Mexico's renewable controversy of the past few weeks, as documented by PV Tech:

Industry promises legal action as Mexico blocks renewables on ‘stability’ grounds

5 May 2020: The stage is now set for yet another legal dispute between Mexico’s government and the renewables sector, with the former acting to freeze project connections in a supposed bid to underpin system stability in the COVID-19 era.

In recent days, power market operator CENACE moved to block nationwide the tests required to switch on renewable plants. The measure kicked in on 3 May, following Mexico's transition into a new lockdown phase to contain the recent escalation of virus cases.

Mexican business council the CCE hit out at the changes, describing them as “lacking a solid technical rationale and a fully justified legal foundation”. It added: “The private sector will take the necessary legal measures to preserve the level field and Mexicans' right to a healthy environment.”

Mexico’s renewable clampdown puts Neoen’s ultra-competitive PV plant in limbo

13 May 2020: Operators are starting to feel the impacts of Mexico’s recent decision to block renewable project connections, a measure that has paralysed a major solar project weeks after coming online.

In recent days, Neoen revealed it is set to lose millions every month after its 375MWp El Llano solar PV installation was put on hold by power market operator CENACE, which moved earlier in May to block the compulsory grid tests for all renewable plants nationwide.

Neoen’s statement came as green energy associations including Asolmex (solar) and Amdee (wind) offered figures charting the impacts nationwide. CENACE’s new policies put a 5GW-plus, US$6.42 billion, 30,000-job pipeline of solar and wind assets at risk, they claimed.

EU, Canada step in as outcry mounts against Mexico’s block to renewables

19 May 2020: The controversy over Mexico’s recent clampdown on the green energy industry has flared anew in the past few days, with major EU economies and Canada acting to voice their concerns.

In a joint letter dated 15 May, ambassadors from Germany, France, Spain, Italy and 15 other EU member states asked to meet Energy minister Rocío Nahle to discuss their concerns over the renewable restrictions, citing complaints they had received from European firms.

Canada struck a similar tone in a separate missive to Nahle, sent on the same date. The measures put at risk the US$450 million of green energy investment Canadian firms such as Canadian Solar have pledged in the country, ambassador Graeme C. Clark said as he requested a phone call with the minister.

